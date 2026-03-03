ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Night Filled With Love': Vijay Deverakonda Twirls Rashmika Mandanna In Dreamy Video From Their Sangeet Ceremony

Both of their posts opened with the same video. Vijay was seen twirling Rashmika as music played in the background, which looked like a scene from a movie. After that, they shared many pictures from their performances. Vijay's post mostly showed moments of just the two of them. He wrote about laughing till they had tears and dancing till their feet hurt. He said the night was a "big happy party filled with beautiful people."

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from their Sangeet night, and fans could not be happier. Their captions were full of love, while the pictures were fun-filled. Vijay and Rashmika got married on February 26, and had their sangeet ceremony on February 24, 2026.

On the other hand, Rashmika's post was longer and showed more family moments. She shared pictures of her solo performance and even a fun dance with Vijay's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. She also posted photos of their families dancing freely and happily. Her caption described the night as "filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing and glitters." She called it the most fun night ever.

The couple looked ethereal in outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Rashmika mentioned that the outfit was very heavy, but she still danced in it all night. Vijay joked that the designers "brought out the dragons." Their chemistry and comfort with each other were clear in every frame. The Sangeet was just one part of their wedding celebrations. The two got married at ITC Grand Mementos in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. A reception will be held in Hyderabad for film and political guests on March 4, 2026.

After the wedding, the couple visited Vijay's hometown, Thummanpet in Telangana. There, they made a special announcement. Through the Deverakonda Charitable Trust, they pledged scholarships for Class 9 and 10 students across 44 government schools. Their aim is to support students who face financial problems and help them continue their studies.

Vijay spoke to the villagers in Telugu and promised that he and his family would keep working for the village's betterment. Rashmika and Anand stood proudly beside him. The villagers welcomed the couple warmly and appreciated their kind gesture. The two will be seen together on screen again in Ranabaali, which is set to release in September. This will be their third film together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.