Nidhhi Agerwal Pushed At The Raja Saab Event; Case Registered Against Lulu Mall, Organisers

Hyderabad: A police case has been registered in Hyderabad against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a promotional event for the upcoming Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was allegedly mobbed by a large crowd during the launch of a song from the film.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Lulu Mall, where the makers of The Raja Saab had organised the launch of the song Sahana Sahana. According to the police, the event was conducted without obtaining prior permission, which led to chaos and a serious breach of security as fans thronged the venue in massive numbers.

Confirming the incident, police said a case was registered on Thursday against the mall management and the event organisers. "A celebrity was invited, and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered," an official at the KPHB police station told a news agency.

The situation reportedly worsened when Nidhhi began making her way out of the venue. Fans followed her to the exit and surrounded her, making it nearly impossible for her to move safely towards her vehicle.