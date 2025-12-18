Nidhhi Agerwal Pushed At The Raja Saab Event; Case Registered Against Lulu Mall, Organisers
Police registered a case against Lulu Mall and event organisers after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was pushed during The Raja Saab song launch in Hyderabad.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: A police case has been registered in Hyderabad against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a promotional event for the upcoming Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was allegedly mobbed by a large crowd during the launch of a song from the film.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Lulu Mall, where the makers of The Raja Saab had organised the launch of the song Sahana Sahana. According to the police, the event was conducted without obtaining prior permission, which led to chaos and a serious breach of security as fans thronged the venue in massive numbers.
Confirming the incident, police said a case was registered on Thursday against the mall management and the event organisers. "A celebrity was invited, and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered," an official at the KPHB police station told a news agency.
The situation reportedly worsened when Nidhhi began making her way out of the venue. Fans followed her to the exit and surrounded her, making it nearly impossible for her to move safely towards her vehicle.
Videos from the event, which went viral on social media on Thursday, show Nidhhi Agerwal being pushed by a huge crowd attempting to take selfies with her and touch her. The visuals show the actor visibly distressed as she tries to protect herself while her security team struggles to manage the surging crowd. Her team eventually managed to escort her to her car.
Many social media users condemned the behaviour of the crowd, calling it "toxic", while others questioned the lack of adequate security arrangements at a public venue hosting a high-profile celebrity event.
This toxic fan behavior is completely unacceptable.Mobbing heroines is harassment,not excitement.Harassing them,creating chaos,& ignoring their safety proves a total lack of manners & basic humanity.This behavior is shameful & must stop immediately😡#TheRajaSaab #NidhhiAgerwal pic.twitter.com/zRfnkPuAUR— Akhil Warner (@Akhilwarner31) December 17, 2025
The song launch was originally scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Wednesday. However, the event was delayed by several hours, during which time a massive crowd had already gathered inside and outside the mall. A video recorded at the beginning of the programme showed fans occupying nearly every visible space.
Actors Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar, director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and music composer Thaman were also present at the event. Nidhhi Agerwal has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026.
READ MORE
- The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Battles Ghosts And Finds Love In Haunted Mansion With Nidhhi Agerwal
- 'He Wants to Kill Me and My Family': Niddhi Agerwal Reports Death Threats to Hyderabad Cybercrime Police
- Chiranjeevi Hanuman The Eternal First Glimpse Out; India's Maiden AI-Generated Film Set For 2026 Release