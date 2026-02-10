ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nick Jonas Says He And Priyanka Chopra Are Raising Daughter Malti With Hindu Values: 'It's Profound And Beautiful'

Speaking on a YouTube show, Nick said that family and shared values were always important to him. He explained that visiting India for the first time deeply shaped his connection to Priyanka's roots. "It was kind of magic when I went to India for the first time and got the chance to spend time with her family and friends and experience her culture in a more meaningful way. You know, some of my favourite traditions and holidays are now Indian traditions. Some of my favourite memories in life are either based in India or India-adjacent, and it's pretty incredible."

Hyderabad: Singer Nick Jonas has opened up about how marrying Priyanka Chopra introduced him to Indian culture and Hindu traditions, which he now considers an important part of his life. In a recent interview, Nick shared that he and Priyanka are raising their daughter, Malti Marie, with strong Hindu values in their multicultural home.

Nick also spoke warmly about learning Hindu philosophy. He said the faith has influenced how he looks at life and parenting. "I have learned a lot about Hinduism as well, which is just amazing. It's profound and beautiful. The practice of karma, doing unto others as you would like to have done to you, and good things coming back to you if you do good. Dharma is beautiful, and we are raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of them in a meaningful way. I am very blessed to have a multicultural and multi-religious family."

He said that his personal faith has changed over time, but continues to be a central part of who he is. Nick further said that his beliefs have evolved since childhood, when he would often listen to his father preach, but spirituality still guides his life.

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in December 2018, with their wedding ceremonies held in both Hindu and Christian customs. The couple was blessed with a daughter through surrogacy in 2022. Nick and Priyanka often celebrate Indian festivities, including Diwali and Holi, together, and Priyanka frequently shares family moments of celebrating such festivities on social media.

Work-wise, Nick has recently released his first solo album in five years, titled Sunday Best. A deluxe version of the album, including new tracks and a live version of the lead single of the album, is out this week.