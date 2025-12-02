Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra His 'Dream Girl' As Couple Marks 7th Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Post
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra, who got married on December 1, 2018, are now celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. On this special day, Nick, who has been known for his romantic gestures towards his wife, has once again professed his love for Priyanka in the sweetest way possible.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Nick shared a picture of the Barfi actor, who is seen relaxing poolside and soaking in the sun in a red bikini. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl." Nick and Priyanka have never shied away from sharing their love for each other, often giving glimpses of their life online.
Earlier this month, Nick complimented Priyanka's looks at the title and teaser launch event of Varanasi. Meanwhile, Priyanka recently said that he was very excited for Nick's new solo music album, Sunday Best, which is coming out next year in February.
The couple's love story began in 2016 when Nick messaged Priyanka on X, saying, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet." They met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in 2017, and their relationship blossomed soon after.
By July 2018, Nick had proposed during a getaway in Crete, Greece. The couple tied the knot in December of the same year in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.
Speaking of the professional endeavours, Nick is now gearing up for the Jonas Brothers' Your Hometown tour, which resumes on December 3 in Wichita, Kansas, followed by shows in Fort Worth, New Orleans, Montreal, Hamilton, and Manchester, before concluding in Brooklyn on December 22.
Priyanka, meanwhile, is set for a major return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's 2027 film Varanasi, in which she plays the role of Mandakini. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. In addition, Priyanka has The Bluff slated for 2026 and the Russo Brothers' action-spy series Citadel.
