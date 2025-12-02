ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra His 'Dream Girl' As Couple Marks 7th Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Post

Hyderabad: Singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra, who got married on December 1, 2018, are now celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. On this special day, Nick, who has been known for his romantic gestures towards his wife, has once again professed his love for Priyanka in the sweetest way possible.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Nick shared a picture of the Barfi actor, who is seen relaxing poolside and soaking in the sun in a red bikini. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl." Nick and Priyanka have never shied away from sharing their love for each other, often giving glimpses of their life online.

Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra His 'Dream Girl' As Couple Marks 7th Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Post (Photo: Nick's IG Story)

Earlier this month, Nick complimented Priyanka's looks at the title and teaser launch event of Varanasi. Meanwhile, Priyanka recently said that he was very excited for Nick's new solo music album, Sunday Best, which is coming out next year in February.