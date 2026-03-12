ETV Bharat / entertainment

Newlyweds Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Groove To 'Forever' As Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Others Cheer Them On

The evening celebration soon turned into a joyful gathering as several well-known personalities joined the couple. Actor Farhan Akhtar was seen dancing and celebrating with the newlyweds. Cricket legends including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Ashish Nehra also joined the fun.

Unlike grand celebrity weddings, the couple chose a simple celebration. They opted for a registrar wedding at home, surrounded by loved ones. The ceremony followed a beautiful theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour colours, which gave the entire event a soft and glowing atmosphere.

Hyderabad: Actor Kritika Kamra has officially tied the knot with television host and actor Gaurav Kapur in a warm and intimate ceremony held at their home in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding took place on March 11 and brought together close family members and friends from the entertainment and sports worlds.

Videos from the celebrations showed Kritika and Gaurav dancing happily on Forever by Chris Brown. The lively entry became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. Friends clapped and danced while the two walked in together for the first time as husband and wife. The celebration took place on their beautifully decorated terrace, where warm string lights and the Mumbai skyline created a charming background.

For the ceremony, Kritika wore a special red Chanderi saree woven just for her. The saree was gifted by her mother and created through her own brand Cinnabar, which works to preserve the traditional dyeing craft of Chanderi silk and support women artisans. Gaurav matched the elegant mood of the evening in an ivory and gold traditional outfit designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

The wedding was carefully planned with thoughtful details. Celebrated wedding photographer Joseph Radhik captured the special moments of the day, while the decor was designed by Devika Narain, who created the sunset-inspired look for the ceremony. Later in the evening, the celebrations continued with a relaxed sundowner gathering at the couple's home.

In a joint statement shared after the wedding, the couple expressed their happiness about celebrating such an important moment with the people closest to them. They said they believe the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with family and friends. The couple is expected to host a larger gathering on March 12 where more friends and well-wishers will join them to celebrate their union.