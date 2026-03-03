ETV Bharat / entertainment

Newlywed Rashmika Glows In Sindoor, Saree & Mangalsutra During Village Visit With Vijay - Watch

Videos of the couple are now circulating on social media, and fans are appreciating Rashmika's simple yet beautiful look after the marriage. Rashmika was seen wearing a beige printed saree with a bright red border. She wore her mangalsutra, also known as a thali, along with sindoor, which added a beautiful bridal touch to her appearance. She styled her hair in long, soft curls and accessorised with gold chains layered neatly around her neck. Her glowing smile and minimal makeup made her look even more beautiful.

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor after her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. The newlywed couple was seen walking hand in hand, smiling warmly at fans and locals, during their recent visit to Vijay's native village in Telangana.

Vijay complemented her look in a white floral print kurta paired with crisp white pyjama. The couple looked relaxed and happy as they made their way back from Thummanpet village in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. They had visited the village to take part in post-wedding rituals with family members and well-wishers.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur. After the wedding, they travelled to Thummanpet, where they performed traditional rituals, including Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and gruhapravesam at their newly built home. The villagers welcomed them with music and celebrations. Many people gathered to greet and bless the newly married couple.

Earlier, the couple had also visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Hyderabad after returning from Udaipur. They had distributed sweets to the devotees and had shared their joy with everyone.

It is to be noted that the newly married couple is soon going to host their wedding reception in Hyderabad on the 4th of March. Due to security and other reasons related to the overwhelming excitement of the people regarding their marriage, the event is going to be held on an invitation-only basis.