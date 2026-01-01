ETV Bharat / entertainment

New Year 2026: From Rajinikanth To Dhanush - Celebrities Express Gratitude And Love, Share Lessons

Actor Allu Arjun reflected on the year gone by with gratitude. In his message, he spoke about lessons, love, and growth. Thanking his fans for standing by him through every phase, he wrote that their faith gives him strength and purpose every single day. Looking ahead, the Pushpa actor said he is excited and ready to begin what comes next, wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2026 with love.

Meena asks Rajini, "The route we are taking is correct, isn't it?" To this Rajinikanth replies, "Who knows? I never bother about the route I take. I put my burden on God and take the path my vehicle picks, chanting 'Shiva'!" Offline, he greeted his fans who had turned up in front of his residence on Thursday.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to X and shared a video clip from one of his films and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy new year 2026. God bless." In the clip the actor can be seen riding a chariot with actress Meena seated next to him.

Hyderabad: Celebities dived into New Year 2026 on a warm and reflective note with heartfelt messages for their fans. From lessons to gratitude, the posts were filled with wishes and hope for a better tomorrow.

Mahesh Babu's New Year Greetings (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu chose a cinematic way to greet fans. He wished everyone a Happy New Year using a poster-style template from his upcoming film Varanasi.

Actor Dhanush started 2026 with gratitude after an unforgettable 2025. He had three superhits in three different languages and thanked fans for their constant love and support. Calling his fans his pillars of strength, he wished everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year, ending his note with "Om Namah Shivaya."

Cricketer Virat Kohli in a rare post dropped a picture with actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Along with the picture, Kohli wrote: "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life."

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher began 2026 by sharing a heartfelt post reflecting on the life lessons he hopes to embrace in the year ahead. The Bengal Files actor took to Instagram and posted a video in which he talked about some changes he would love to implement in his life. In the video, he also emphasised his intention to focus on things that bring him happiness.

"LIFE LESSONS FOR 2026: Every passing year teaches us something or the other. And if we apply those lessons in the new year, it will not only be good for us but will also feel right. The lessons I learned in 2025 are the ones I would like to apply in my life in 2026. Some of these may resonate with you as well and might be useful to you. Heartfelt New Year wishes to all of you. May God keep your life happy and peaceful," Kher captioned the post.

Actor and politician Smriti Irani too shared a thoughtful post. Looking back at 2025, she spoke about taking career risks, teaching at Berkeley, and returning to television despite being at the peak of her political career. She encouraged everyone to live a little for themselves in 2026.

Designer Masaba Gupta wished for fearlessness, especially for women, while Khusboo Sundar spoke about growth, boundaries, health and gratitude. She ended by thanking life for its lessons and looking forward to sipping tea with a smile in the year ahead.