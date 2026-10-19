ETV Bharat / entertainment

New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor

Mumbai: A newly surfaced video of Sunday evening’s firing outside a football ground in Juhu has shown how close Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff came to danger and how a jammed gun may have prevented an even worse outcome.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, shows two men firing towards Shroff’s BMW sedan as he was being driven away after a football session. At least five shots were fired at the vehicle, or at least that is what one can deduce after watching the video.

New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor (X)

In the most chilling part of the clip, one attacker is seen standing right next to the car window. He appears to pull the trigger for another round, but the weapon jams. The man is then seen moving away as the attackers flee on a motorcycle kept ready by a third person.

Shroff escaped unhurt. His driver, identified as Firdaus, suffered a gunshot injury, while an autorickshaw driver, Umesh Chauhan, was also hurt in the incident. Both were taken for treatment.

CCTV footage, shared online, shows Shroff seated in the front passenger seat, waving to his fans as the car slowly exits the place. The windows on both sides are rolled up. That is when two of the attackers are seen opening fire towards the windshield and side window on the actor's side.

After firing at least five rounds, one of the gunmen moves close to the window. The video suggests he tries to fire again, but the gun fails. The attackers then escape, leaving behind a scene of panic as bystanders run for cover.

Salma Shaikh, an eyewitness in the firing incident, recalled what had happened.

"Today, once the football match ended, everyone started filming. I called out to Tiger. He got into the car and drove off. As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers. Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor...his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm," she said.

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The Juhu police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting evidence, including CCTV footage from the area. One person has been detained for questioning, though officials have not made a formal announcement on arrests, PTI reported.