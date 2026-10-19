New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor
One attacker is seen standing right next to the car window. He appears to pull the trigger for another round, but the weapon jams.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Mumbai: A newly surfaced video of Sunday evening’s firing outside a football ground in Juhu has shown how close Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff came to danger and how a jammed gun may have prevented an even worse outcome.
The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, shows two men firing towards Shroff’s BMW sedan as he was being driven away after a football session. At least five shots were fired at the vehicle, or at least that is what one can deduce after watching the video.
In the most chilling part of the clip, one attacker is seen standing right next to the car window. He appears to pull the trigger for another round, but the weapon jams. The man is then seen moving away as the attackers flee on a motorcycle kept ready by a third person.
Shroff escaped unhurt. His driver, identified as Firdaus, suffered a gunshot injury, while an autorickshaw driver, Umesh Chauhan, was also hurt in the incident. Both were taken for treatment.
CCTV footage, shared online, shows Shroff seated in the front passenger seat, waving to his fans as the car slowly exits the place. The windows on both sides are rolled up. That is when two of the attackers are seen opening fire towards the windshield and side window on the actor's side.
After firing at least five rounds, one of the gunmen moves close to the window. The video suggests he tries to fire again, but the gun fails. The attackers then escape, leaving behind a scene of panic as bystanders run for cover.
Salma Shaikh, an eyewitness in the firing incident, recalled what had happened.
"Today, once the football match ended, everyone started filming. I called out to Tiger. He got into the car and drove off. As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers. Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor...his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm," she said.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: An eyewitness in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, Salma Shaikh says, "My name is Shalma Shaikh, and I run a blog called 'Shalma Shaikh Blog.' For this, I travel all over Mumbai, capturing content. Sundays, however, follow a set… pic.twitter.com/JEDDK0z4WE— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
Lawrence Bishnoi 'Involvement' and Police probe
The Juhu police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the incident and began collecting evidence, including CCTV footage from the area. One person has been detained for questioning, though officials have not made a formal announcement on arrests, PTI reported.
According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.
Police are piecing together the chain of events leading to the incident.
A massive manhunt has been launched to nab those involved, with specialised teams checking CCTV footage of the area for leads, a police official said.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and actor Tiger Shroff after the incident.
Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.
He also spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon and asking him not to worry, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor, who was seen shirtless with a bandaged arm and dressings on his shoulder and chest, suggesting he had suffered some injuries.
Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.
Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.