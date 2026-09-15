'Have Never Met Disha Salian': Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After Name Surfaces In CBI FIR
Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence on the Disha Salian case, saying he never met her and is willing to cooperate with the CBI investigation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian after his name surfaced in the FIR registered in connection with the case. Sooraj said he has never met Disha in his life and maintained that there is no evidence connecting him to the matter.
The actor took to Instagram to address the renewed attention around the case. He said he had remained silent for years because he did not want to respond to every report or statement about him, but felt the need to put certain facts on record.
Sooraj Pancholi says he never met Disha Salian
In his statement, Sooraj strongly denied having any personal connection with Disha. He also said he had never met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name has also come up in the investigation. "I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter," he wrote.
Sooraj said his name has been linked to the controversy through various media reports and statements over the past few years. He added that he had chosen not to react each time his name came up. "I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself," the actor said.
He further claimed that he had already been questioned by the investigating agencies years ago. He also made it clear that he is willing to cooperate if the investigating agencies require any further information from him. "I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation," the actor said.
Sooraj added that his only request was for facts to be checked before his name is connected to the case. "All I am asking for is that the facts are checked before my name is dragged into something like this. I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian," he added.
Urging people to verify information before forming opinions about those whose names are being discussed in connection with the case, he wrote: "And to everyone who is reading this please don't believe everything you see on the news or on social media! A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact. Please verify things before forming an opinion about someone's life and character. Because behind every name being discussed on television is a real person, with a real family and a real life."
Concluding his statement, Sooraj said he would continue to have faith in the law and the investigating agencies. "I have stayed quiet for a long time, but I will not allow my name to be continuously dragged into something I have absolutely no connection with. I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out," he said, adding, "Let the facts speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind."
What is the Disha Salian case?
Disha Salian, who had worked as a manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput's death. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The case has now returned to focus following a petition filed by Disha's father, Satish Salian. The Bombay High Court, in its September 2 order, directed the CBI to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. The agency subsequently registered an FIR in the case. The FIR names several people, including Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea and Rohan Roy, among others, whose alleged roles are being investigated.