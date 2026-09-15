ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Have Never Met Disha Salian': Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After Name Surfaces In CBI FIR

Hyderabad: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian after his name surfaced in the FIR registered in connection with the case. Sooraj said he has never met Disha in his life and maintained that there is no evidence connecting him to the matter.

The actor took to Instagram to address the renewed attention around the case. He said he had remained silent for years because he did not want to respond to every report or statement about him, but felt the need to put certain facts on record.

Sooraj Pancholi says he never met Disha Salian

In his statement, Sooraj strongly denied having any personal connection with Disha. He also said he had never met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name has also come up in the investigation. "I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter," he wrote.

Sooraj said his name has been linked to the controversy through various media reports and statements over the past few years. He added that he had chosen not to react each time his name came up. "I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself," the actor said.