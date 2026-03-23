ETV Bharat / entertainment

Never Demanded Money From Shah Rukh Khan, Says Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday told the Bombay High Court that he never demanded or took bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan to spare his son Aryan Khan following the latter's arrest in a drugs case.

"I never contacted Shah Rukh Khan. Therefore, the question of demanding money from him to spare Aryan Khan in the case simply does not arise," Sameer told the court. Sameer stands accused of demanding a bribe from Shah Rukh in connection with the 2021 Cordelia Cruise case.

Sameer had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the CBI in the matter. The High Court, meanwhile, pulled up the CBI for delay in completing the probe into the case. "How many more days will you require to complete the investigation," the High Court's Bench had asked the CBI during the previous hearing.

However, as the CBI's counsel was absent from court on Monday for reasons unknown, High Court Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam adjourned the hearing in the case till Tuesday. The Chief Justice clarified on the day that, given the case has been pending for a considerable period, it cannot be allowed to remain in limbo indefinitely.

Sameer has categorically refuted all allegations leveled against him. He asserted that during his tenure as the zonal director of the NCB, he had exposed a major nexus between Bollywood and drugs. He said numerous individuals were interrogated, and illicit substances were even recovered from some of them. "It was during the period, following the raid conducted on a cruise ship enroute to Goa from Mumbai that Aryan Khan was arrested. I was falsely implicated in a conspiracy involving fabricated charges," Sameer said.

Sameer faces the specific allegation of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh in exchange for securing Aryan's release. It has been alleged that, following subsequent negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 18 crore, and a first installment of Rs 50 lakh was accepted.

However, Sameer has been asserting that, fundamentally, he made no contact whatsoever with Shah Rukh. He argued that if anyone committed such acts by misusing his name, he cannot be held responsible for them.