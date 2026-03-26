ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Let Aditya Dhar Direct': Internet Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor Movie Announcement

While announcing the film, Agnihotri said the story would be backed by "ground-level research" and made in collaboration with different wings of the Indian Armed Forces. He described it as a real story that aims to present facts with clarity.

Agnihotri shared the update on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday. He revealed that the film will be jointly produced by his banner, I Am Buddha Productions, and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for films like The Kashmir Files, has announced his next project, a film based on Operation Sindoor. However, soon after the announcement, social media users began reacting strongly, with many suggesting that director Aditya Dhar should helm the project instead.

The film is based on Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May 2025 after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. In the attack, at least 26 civilians were killed. India had blamed The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, though Pakistan denied any involvement. Following this, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Despite the serious subject, many social media users focused on the choice of director. One user wrote, "Sir, why don't u just produce the film and let Aditya Dhar direct it. Sorry to say, but ur style of storytelling is more like a documentary and boring."

Another user also questioned the decision, saying, "Why didn’t you include Aditya Dharr in the film? As you can see, he was able to make better scripts than you. Maybe the younger generation’s input could help your project."

Some users, however, tried to see a positive side. A comment read, "Looking at the comments, I do agree with people asking Aditya Dhar to do this, but the positive in this is that at least more and more movies that really mean something will come up now- compared to the Pathans and Jawans, which were brainless!"

The reactions come as Aditya Dhar is widely known for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and the 2025 espionage thriller Dhurandhar, both of which were critically and commercially successful. His recently released film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Within a week of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over Rs 1000 crore globally.