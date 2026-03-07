Netflix To Open Hyderabad Office On March 12, CM Revanth Reddy To Inaugurate
The second India office of the OTT giant is expected to further strengthen the city’s rapidly growing animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem.
Hyderabad: Global OTT giant Netflix is set to expand its presence in India by opening a new office in Hyderabad. The facility, which will be spread across nearly 30,000 sq ft, will be inaugurated on March 12 by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
The new office marks a significant milestone, as Netflix completes 10 years in India. While the streaming platform already operates an office in Mumbai, the Hyderabad facility will be its second office in the country.
Officials believe the move will further strengthen the city’s rapidly growing animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem. Hyderabad has already emerged as a key hub for digital entertainment technology, attracting several global studios and creative companies.
Government sources said the presence of Netflix will open up new employment opportunities for young professionals with creative and technological skills. The expansion is also expected to encourage advanced skilling programmes that will help train talent in areas such as animation, VFX, and digital production.
“This development is an important step in establishing Hyderabad as a major centre for digital content creation,” officials said. They added that the investment aligns with the Telangana government’s vision to promote innovation and strengthen the creative industry ecosystem.
Several globally recognised VFX and entertainment companies are already operating from Hyderabad and providing services for major international film projects, including Hollywood productions. These include firms such as Warner Bros., Disney, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft, among others.
The city has also recently introduced advanced filmmaking technologies. A state-of-the-art motion capture facility, the M&M Cap Lab, was recently set up at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Motion capture technology, widely used in Hollywood films and high-end digital productions, enables filmmakers to create realistic visual effects and animated characters.
Industry experts say the arrival of Netflix’s new office is likely to further boost the AVGC sector and strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as one of India’s leading hubs for film production, visual effects, and digital storytelling.