Netflix To Open Hyderabad Office On March 12, CM Revanth Reddy To Inaugurate

Hyderabad: Global OTT giant Netflix is set to expand its presence in India by opening a new office in Hyderabad. The facility, which will be spread across nearly 30,000 sq ft, will be inaugurated on March 12 by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The new office marks a significant milestone, as Netflix completes 10 years in India. While the streaming platform already operates an office in Mumbai, the Hyderabad facility will be its second office in the country.

Officials believe the move will further strengthen the city’s rapidly growing animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem. Hyderabad has already emerged as a key hub for digital entertainment technology, attracting several global studios and creative companies.

Government sources said the presence of Netflix will open up new employment opportunities for young professionals with creative and technological skills. The expansion is also expected to encourage advanced skilling programmes that will help train talent in areas such as animation, VFX, and digital production.