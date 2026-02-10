ETV Bharat / entertainment

Netflix Film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' To Be Renamed After Delhi HC Hearing

New Delhi: The upcoming Netflix film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be renamed after its producers agreed to change the title following objections raised in the Delhi High Court. Netflix informed the court on Tuesday that the filmmakers are willing to change the film's name and have already removed all promotional material related to it from public platforms.

Based on this submission, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition, stating that no further orders were required. During the hearing, the counsel representing Netflix told the court that the producers had voluntarily decided to change the title and withdraw all promotions associated with the film.

The controversy began after a petition was filed by Mahendra Chaturvedi, represented by advocate Vineet Jindal. Chaturvedi described himself as an Acharya and a devotee engaged in the study, teaching, and practice of Indian art, philosophy, and spirituality. He stated that the film's title hurt his religious sentiments and objected to the association of the word 'Pandat' with corruption and bribery.

Following the filing of the petition, film producer Neeraj Pandey announced through his social media handle that all promotional material related to the film was being removed. Pandey clarified that the film is a work of fiction and meant just for entertainment.