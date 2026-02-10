Netflix Film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' To Be Renamed After Delhi HC Hearing
Producer Neeraj Pandey said that the film is fictional and for entertainment, but promotions were withdrawn after objections.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The upcoming Netflix film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be renamed after its producers agreed to change the title following objections raised in the Delhi High Court. Netflix informed the court on Tuesday that the filmmakers are willing to change the film's name and have already removed all promotional material related to it from public platforms.
Based on this submission, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition, stating that no further orders were required. During the hearing, the counsel representing Netflix told the court that the producers had voluntarily decided to change the title and withdraw all promotions associated with the film.
The controversy began after a petition was filed by Mahendra Chaturvedi, represented by advocate Vineet Jindal. Chaturvedi described himself as an Acharya and a devotee engaged in the study, teaching, and practice of Indian art, philosophy, and spirituality. He stated that the film's title hurt his religious sentiments and objected to the association of the word 'Pandat' with corruption and bribery.
Following the filing of the petition, film producer Neeraj Pandey announced through his social media handle that all promotional material related to the film was being removed. Pandey clarified that the film is a work of fiction and meant just for entertainment.
However, he acknowledged that the title had hurt the sentiments of some people, which prompted the decision to withdraw promotions and change the name. Advocate Vineet Jindal said the decision addressed concerns raised by the petitioner regarding the dignity and image of the Brahmin community.
In the petition, Chaturvedi argued that portraying a 'Pandit' as corrupt and bribe-taking was unethical and damaging. He stated that the term 'Pandit' has historically been associated with scholarship, morality, religion, and spirituality in Indian society. According to the petition, the film insulted an entire community and attempted to tarnish its image.
The plea also alleged that Netflix India promoted and distributed content that portrayed 'Pandits' in a negative light. It claimed that such depiction amounted to a violation of Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, dignity, and freedom of religion.
While acknowledging the right to freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a), the petition pointed out that this freedom is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), including limits on hate speech, defamation, and actions that disturb social harmony. It further alleged that the Central Government has failed to regulate OTT platforms effectively, allowing the promotion of sensational content for commercial gain.
