ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nepal Floods: Sonu Sood Offers Help; Manisha Koirala, Simbu, Sanjay Dutt And Others React

Actress Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has maintained a strong connection with the country, also reacted to the tragedy. She shared pictures showing the scale of destruction and urged people to pray for those affected. "Pray for Nepal," she wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has often stepped forward to help people during times of crisis, offered support to the flood victims. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

Hyderabad: The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have left a trail of destruction, with several people killed and hundreds still missing. As rescue and relief operations continue, celebrities from India and Nepal have taken to social media to express grief and stand in solidarity with those affected.

Nepal-born fashion designer Prabal Gurung also expressed heartbreak over the devastation. Sharing his thoughts on social media, he wrote, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods along the Nepal–Tibet border." He spoke about families searching for loved ones and communities being swept away, while also remembering the rescuers working in difficult conditions.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also extended his support to those affected. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the floods in Nepal. I stand with you in this difficult time and will always be there to support you in whatever way I can," he wrote.

Nepal Floods (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, shared a similar message of grief. "Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal," he wrote. He said his prayers were with families who had lost loved ones, those affected by the disaster and people still waiting to be rescued.

The disaster has also deeply affected actress Manasi Parekh, who is currently in China as part of Sadhguru's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. She revealed that she was supposed to be at the flash flood-hit Gyirong Port in Tibet the following morning. Sharing a video of the devastation, Manasi wrote, "This is what happened. We were sup to be here tomorrow morning." In another post, she shared a video from her visit to the same location five days earlier and wrote, "I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged."

Nepal Floods (Photo: Instagram)

She later confirmed that she was safe in China and said the Isha Foundation was trying to help those affected and bring the pilgrims back home. "Life is uncertain but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking," she said, while urging people to keep praying for everyone's well-being. Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar were also among the Indian celebrities who expressed concern over the tragedy.

According to reports, at least 157 people have died, while hundreds remain unaccounted for following the flash floods. Foreign nationals and security personnel are also among those reported missing. Around 105 Indians were reportedly among foreign nationals missing after the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa area. The disaster has caused major damage to roads, bridges, homes and hydropower projects. Rescue teams continue to search for those missing as relief efforts gather pace.

India has also begun providing humanitarian assistance to Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's humanitarian assistance and medical aid had reached Kathmandu, with more help being mobilised for the ongoing relief operations.