ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nepal Floods: Manasi Parekh Reaches Mumbai Safely, Recalls Walking Through Landslide

"Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers.. the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.. there was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road," she wrote.

Parekh reached Mumbai on Sunday and was seen getting emotional at the airport as she reunited with her husband and daughter. Videos from the airport showed the family sharing an emotional moment after being separated during the tense ordeal. After reaching home safely, Parekh took to social media to thank people who had been checking on her and praying for her safety. Describing the past few days as extremely difficult, she said getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like a major victory.

Hyderabad: Actor Manasi Parekh has safely returned to Mumbai after a difficult journey out of China amid the devastating flash floods and landslides in the Nepal-Tibet border region. The actor was in Tibet as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when the disaster struck.

Nepal Floods: Manasi Parekh Reaches Mumbai Safely, Recalls Walking Through Landslide (Photo: Instagram)

The actor then recalled how the journey continued after the group finally managed to leave Nyalam. They travelled by bus for around 40 miles before reaching the Nepal border, only to encounter another landslide. "Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side," Parekh shared.

Nepal Floods: Manasi Parekh Reaches Mumbai Safely, Recalls Walking Through Landslide (Photo: Instagram)

The journey was still not over. From the border, the group had to take another bus towards Kathmandu. Parekh described it as one of the bumpiest bus rides of their lives, but said the difficult journey was worth it because it brought her closer to home and her family. "And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter," she wrote.

Parekh's return comes days after she shared posts showing how close she had been to the area affected by the floods. The actor revealed that she had been at the same location in Tibet just five days before the disaster. On August 27, she shared visuals showing the destruction and wrote, "This is what happened We were sup to be here tomorrow morning." In another post, Parekh shared a video from her earlier visit to the region and wrote, "I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged."

The flash floods struck along the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, causing major destruction across parts of the Himalayan region. Nepal's Rasuwa district and downstream areas, including Nuwakot and Dhading, were among the affected regions. Roads and bridges were damaged, while homes and other infrastructure were also hit by the floods and landslides.