ETV Bharat / entertainment

Neither Dhurandhar Nor The Raja Saab, THIS Controversial Comedian's Show Is 2026's Biggest OTT Hit So Far

Neither Dhurandhar Nor The Raja Saab, THIS Controversial Comedian's Show Is 2026's Biggest OTT Hit So Far ( Photo: Film Posters )

According to the report, India's Got Latent Season 2 attracted an estimated 38.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment title on OTT so far in 2026. The show premiered in June on Netflix and Samay Raina's YouTube channel, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headlining the opening episode. That first episode alone has already crossed 60 million views on YouTube, giving the season a flying start.

Media consulting and audience measurement firm Ormax Media on Friday released The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (January-June 2026), revealing the most-watched films, web series and reality shows across streaming platforms during the first half of the year.

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was expected to dominate the OTT space after its successful theatrical run. However, the biggest streaming success of 2026 so far has turned out to be an unexpected one. Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has claimed the top spot, proving that audiences continue to flock to the comedian's controversial talent show despite the backlash it faced last year.

The report comes as a major milestone for Samay Raina, who made a comeback earlier this year after the controversy surrounding the show's previous season. In 2025, remarks made by guest Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent triggered widespread outrage, resulting in multiple FIRs against Samay, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. The controversy forced Samay to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube. He later returned with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he spoke openly about the controversy, its emotional impact and his journey back.

Despite the enormous buzz around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the spy thriller settled for the fourth position in Ormax's rankings with an estimated 35.2 million viewers. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, remains the most-watched Hindi film on OTT during the January-June period. The franchise continued to perform well, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge securing the sixth spot after recording 27.8 million viewers.

Amazon MX Player's Made in India: A Titan Story, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series, ranking seventh overall with 17.8 million viewers. The series chronicles the journey behind the creation of Titan Watches and the vision of industrialist JRD Tata and entrepreneur Xerxes Desai.

Prabhas' The Raja Saab also found a new audience after its digital release. Despite underperforming at the box office, the horror-comedy secured the ninth position with 17.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched non-Hindi film on OTT during the first half of the year. Rounding off the top 10 was JioHotstar's Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, with 16.3 million viewers.

Other notable titles on the list include Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (14.2 million), Laughter Chefs Season 3 (14.1 million), Samay Raina's stand-up special Still Alive (13.1 million), Matka King (12.1 million), Tere Ishk Mein, Bhoot Bangla, Subedaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, Aspirants Season 3, Inspector Avinash Season 2 and Lock Upp.

The rankings are based on Ormax StreamView's weekly audience research conducted across India. The estimates are drawn from surveys of more than 3,000 respondents every week and projected to the country's overall OTT audience.