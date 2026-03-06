ETV Bharat / entertainment

Neha Dhupia Thinks Ishaan Khatter Is Married - Read Why

Looking at the object, Neha playfully asked, "Oh my God, you got married?"

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen showing something on his phone to Neha Dhupia while the two continue talking. During the conversation, Neha suddenly noticed an item in his hand and jokingly asked him a question that briefly left the actor surprised.

The interaction occurred when the two actors unexpectedly met at a public event. They exchanged greetings with each other warmly before stopping for a short conversation.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Ishaan Khatter shared a light-hearted moment, which is currently trending among their fans on social media platforms. The playful exchange appeared in Neha Dhupia’s latest vlog.

The question appeared to catch Ishaan Khatter off guard for a moment. After a brief pause, Neha continued, “Oh, that's a key ring, not a ring!” The brief confusion soon resulted in laughter between the two actors.

The people attending the event also witnessed the humorous scene between the two actors. According to a source who witnessed the moment, the teasing was completely spontaneous.

"It was a spontaneous and fun exchange. Neha was clearly teasing Ishaan, and everyone around found it quite amusing. It was a very friendly moment between the two," the source told a newswire.

The clip later appeared in Neha Dhupia's vlog, where the friendly banter between the two actors was captured on camera. Since then, fans have been sharing the video widely.

Some viewers also joked online that Neha Dhupia's question sounded like she was hinting at Ishaan Khatter's possible wedding. However, the moment was clearly meant in a humorous way, and both actors seemed to enjoy the light teasing. Fans particularly liked how naturally the moment unfolded.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Ishaan Khatter last appeared in filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which was selected as an official Oscars entry. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, is active in OTT, recently starring in the Netflix comedy-drama Single Papa and the series Perfect Family as a therapist.