ETV Bharat / entertainment

Neeti, Shakti, Mukti Mourn Father Brij Mohan Sharma, Celebrities Offer Condolences

Hyderabad: Singer Neeti Mohan, along with her sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Kriti Mohan, is mourning the loss of their father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who passed away on October 15, 2026. Neeti shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday, October 18, through an emotional social media post, remembering her father as the guiding light and pillar of their family.

Several members of the entertainment industry, including Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Dhupia, Palak Muchhal and Dia Mirza, expressed their condolences and sent messages of support to the family.

Following Neeti's announcement, several celebrities reached out to the singer and her family with heartfelt messages. Singer Shreya Ghoshal remembered Brij Mohan Sharma as a loving father and a warm person. Offering her condolences, she wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti."

Describing his importance in their lives, she added, "A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts." Neeti also expressed how deeply the family would miss him, writing, "His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa."

Sharing a photograph of her father on Instagram, Neeti spoke about his love, wisdom and the values he had instilled in the family. She also reflected on how his teachings and blessings would continue to guide them despite his absence. In her post, the singer wrote, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma, who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026."

Actor Neha Dhupia also sent her love and support, commenting, "Neeti, my love n strength to you and the entire family." Singer Palak Muchhal shared an emotional message about the bond between a daughter and her father. She wrote, "I'm so deeply sorry to hear about uncle. I know how precious the bond between a daughter and her father is, and my heart aches for you." She further added, "May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love and a very tight hug. Om shanti."

Actor Dia Mirza also remembered Brij Mohan Sharma and the impact he had made through his daughters. She wrote, "My deepest condolences Neeti Your father has left a deep impact in our world by raising such strong, independent, empathetic and loving girls. I will never forget our conversation on the flight about him. Love and light. Om Shanti."

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya, television host Maniesh Paul, Shankar Mahadevan, Pragya Jaiswal, Varun Dhawan and Aparshakti Khurana were also among those who offered their condolences.

Who Are The Mohan Sisters?

Brij Mohan Sharma is survived by his wife, Kusum Sharma, and their four daughters, who have established themselves in different fields of the entertainment industry. Neeti Mohan is the eldest of the four sisters and a well-known playback singer. She first gained recognition after winning the singing reality show Popstars as part of the band Aasma. She later became a familiar voice in Bollywood with songs such as Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year.

Shakti Mohan, the second sister, is a popular dancer, choreographer and television personality. She rose to fame after winning Dance India Dance Season 2 and went on to judge and appear on several dance reality shows. She also runs her dance brand, NrityaShakti.

Mukti Mohan is known for her work as a dancer and actor, with appearances in reality shows and projects such as Thar and Lust Stories 2. The youngest sister, Kriti Mohan, has largely stayed away from the mainstream spotlight but remains part of the close-knit family.