'No Lower-Caste, No Muslim Characters': Neeraj Ghaywan Says Panchayat Fails To Represent Rural India's Diversity
Neeraj Ghaywan criticised TVF's Panchayat, saying it cannot claim to reflect rural India while portraying a village with only upper-caste characters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has criticised TVF's popular web series Panchayat, saying the show does not present an authentic picture of rural India because it only features upper-caste characters.
During a recent conversation with a newswire, the Masaan director spoke about the lack of representation in TVF's shows. While praising the production house for making good content, he questioned why its stories have consistently focused only on upper-caste characters.
He said, “Take TVF, and they have been doing very well. And their shows are genuinely very good. And that’s exactly why I have the problem.”
Ghaywan further said that TVF has not included lower-caste or Muslim characters in its shows despite being run by educated people. According to him, creators have a responsibility to represent society more accurately.
Explaining his point, he said, “Every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters. Not a single lower-caste person, not a single Muslim.”
The filmmaker specifically mentioned Panchayat, one of TVF's biggest successes, which is set in a village. He said many viewers consider the series to be an authentic portrayal of rural India, but he disagrees with that view.
“That you call this celebrated TV show of yours, Panchayat, which everybody thinks is the most authentic representation of villages. No, it isn’t. You cannot create an entire village where only upper-caste names exist,” he said.
Panchayat premiered in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and quickly became one of the most popular Indian web series on streaming platforms. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in key roles. It has completed four successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video.
Neeraj Ghaywan is known for making films that explore social issues, including caste and inequality. He began his career as an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly, both directed by Anurag Kashyap.
He made his directorial debut with Masaan in 2015, which won two awards at the Cannes Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim. His latest film, Homebound, also focused on caste discrimination and social inequality. Although the film was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, it did not make the final shortlist. Despite earning positive reviews from critics, Homebound underperformed at the box office.