ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Lower-Caste, No Muslim Characters': Neeraj Ghaywan Says Panchayat Fails To Represent Rural India's Diversity

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has criticised TVF's popular web series Panchayat, saying the show does not present an authentic picture of rural India because it only features upper-caste characters.

During a recent conversation with a newswire, the Masaan director spoke about the lack of representation in TVF's shows. While praising the production house for making good content, he questioned why its stories have consistently focused only on upper-caste characters.

He said, “Take TVF, and they have been doing very well. And their shows are genuinely very good. And that’s exactly why I have the problem.”

Ghaywan further said that TVF has not included lower-caste or Muslim characters in its shows despite being run by educated people. According to him, creators have a responsibility to represent society more accurately.

Explaining his point, he said, “Every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters. Not a single lower-caste person, not a single Muslim.”