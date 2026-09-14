ETV Bharat / entertainment

Neelam Kothari Opens Up On Govinda Being In Love With Her: 'My Focus Was My Hindi And Dancing'

She further explained that a relationship was never really an option for her during those years. "Listen, my focus was (on) my Hindi and my dancing. Honestly, jokes aside, I was just way too young. And I had very strict parents. So, that was never an option," she said. Neelam had earlier shared that because of her age, she was usually accompanied by a family member while working. She also recalled that her co-stars and people on the sets were very protective of her.

Neelam and her husband, actor Samir Soni, recently appeared on a podcast. During the conversation, Neelam was asked about Govinda's old confession that he was in love with her. Reacting to it, Neelam said, "Listen, I don't know. First of all, I was too young. And now, I've just gotten to know that I think he was married at that time. Engaged or married, I really don't know."

Hyderabad: Neelam Kothari has reacted to Govinda's old claim that he was in love with her, saying she was too young at the time to understand or know much about his personal life. Speaking about the long-standing rumours surrounding them, Neelam said she was focused on learning Hindi and dancing and that getting into a relationship was never an option for her.

Samir Soni, meanwhile, said he has never been bothered by the old rumours surrounding his wife and Govinda. Speaking about the actor, he said, "He's a very nice person. Whenever I've met him, he's been very warm." He added, "Something that may or may not have happened 20 years ago, I don't know about it. So how can I hold on to it? He still claims he was madly in love with you."

Neelam and Govinda worked together in several films and became a popular on-screen pair. They first appeared together in Love 86, which was followed by films such as Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Sindoor, Hatya, Do Qaidi and Farz Ki Jung. Recalling their experience of working together, Neelam spoke about trying to match steps with Govinda, who was known for his dancing skills. "So it was like a competition on set with Govinda. Like, who would get it first? Who would get it right? Who was giving more retakes? So, it was more like hardcore competition. He was hardcore filmy. I was like this little ballerina dancing on my tippy toes. So, I think the combination just worked."

She added that their contrasting personalities and styles worked well together on screen. Govinda had once openly spoken about his feelings for Neelam in an old interview. The actor had said that he was deeply attracted to her and even claimed that he had briefly broken off his engagement with Sunita Ahuja during that phase. He had said, "We met so often and the more I got to know Neelam, the more I liked her. She was the kind of woman any man would have lost his heart to. I lost mine. I couldn't stop praising her. To my friends, to my family. Even to Sunita, to whom I was committed."

Govinda had also said, "I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. I would tell her to learn from her. I was merciless. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. Had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam. I wanted to marry her." On the professional front, Govinda is planning his comeback after seven years with Roopa.