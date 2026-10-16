Nayyi Navelli X Review: Yami Gautam Wins Praise For Her Performance, But Does The Film Deliver?
Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli receives mixed reactions on X, with viewers praising her performance, mythology-inspired storyline and comedy while criticising its lengthy climax.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has arrived in theatres on October 16, 2026, bringing together mythology, comedy, mystery and supernatural elements. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film has received mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter). While viewers have praised Yami's performance, the imaginative storyline and its connection with mythology, others have pointed out issues with the screenplay, excessive characters and an overstretched climax.
The film blends a family entertainer with supernatural elements and draws on the mythology surrounding Raavan. Its unusual premise has caught the attention of moviegoers, but opinions differ on whether the execution lives up to its ambition.
Yami Gautam Wins Praise For Her Performance
One of the biggest highlights of Nayyi Navelli, according to early reactions, is Yami Gautam. Playing a seemingly perfect new bride with a supernatural secret, the actor gets to explore comedy, action and intense dramatic moments. Praising her performance, one X user wrote, "Yami Gautam carries the entire film on her shoulders. She is equally good at comedy and intense scenes, making you laugh one moment and leaving you amazed the next."
Another viewer was equally impressed, calling her performance "fabulous" and praising her "commanding screen presence". The film also gives Yami opportunities to showcase her action skills and comic timing, making her character one of its biggest attractions. Anurag Thakur has also received appreciation for his role as the suspicious brother-in-law who begins to question his new sister-in-law's seemingly perfect behaviour. One review described his performance as amazing, particularly highlighting the humour surrounding his character's suspicions.
#NayyiNavelli REVIEW | YAMI GAUTAM SHOW ALL THE WAY. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 Stars) A wickedly entertaining blend of comedy, mythology and mystery ! #YamiGautam carries the entire film on her shoulders. She is equally good at comedy and intense scenes, making you laugh one moment and leaving you amazed the next. What a fantastic performance while the fascinating #Raavan connection and the #Dussehra backdrop elevates the impact . Director #BalajiMohan brings the imaginative premise to life with conviction, while writers #HimanshuSharma and #DivyNidhiSharma deserve credit for their inventive storytelling. The humour keeps you engaged [ There are multiple hilarious scenes which will bring the house down ]. Climax of the film is the major highlight, it delivers a rousing mix of devotion, spectacle and action. Overall Nayyi Navelli has a refreshing concept that delivers ample entertainment, it should be enjoyed with entire family this durga puja weekend. #NayyiNavelliReview— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 16, 2026
Mythology, Comedy And Mystery Make An Interesting Mix
The film's central idea of bringing mythology into a contemporary family setting has emerged as another talking point. Several viewers have appreciated the way the story connects Raavan's mythology with present-day characters and circumstances. One positive review called the film a "wickedly entertaining blend of comedy, mythology and mystery", adding that the Raavan connection and Dussehra backdrop enhance its impact.
Another viewer praised the writers for building an imaginative story around ancient tales. The film's small-town setting and family dynamics also add to its appeal, while the background score helps establish the atmosphere. The comedy has worked for several viewers, with some reviews pointing to multiple hilarious scenes. The action sequences, visual effects and mythology-inspired climax have also received appreciation.
The festive release appears to work in the film's favour, with some viewers describing it as a suitable family entertainer for Dussehra. One positive review summed up its appeal by calling it a rare combination of mythology and family comedy with plenty of action and entertainment.
Overcrowded Screenplay And Long Climax Draw Criticism
Despite the appreciation for its concept and lead performance, Nayyi Navelli has not received unanimous praise. Some viewers feel the film's execution does not always match its ambitious premise. One critical review described it as "DULL & DISAPPOINTING", arguing that an interesting concept is weakened by an overcrowded screenplay, inconsistent storytelling and an overstretched climax.
The number of characters has also emerged as a concern. One reviewer felt the large ensemble occasionally makes scenes resemble a stage play, suggesting that a smaller supporting cast could have helped the narrative. The climax, despite being praised for combining mythology, devotion and action, has divided viewers. Some believe it delivers a spectacular finale, while others feel it goes on for too long. The zombie sequence has also been criticised as an unnecessary addition.
The screenplay's pacing and tonal shifts have further divided opinions. While the humour works in several portions, some viewers believe the horror elements are limited and certain scenes could have been trimmed. The visual effects have received mixed feedback as well, although the background score by GV Prakash Kumar has emerged as a positive.
More About Nayyi Navelli
Nayyi Navelli follows a seemingly flawless new bride who brings unexpected peace to a chaotic family household in Meerut. However, her suspicious brother-in-law begins investigating her behaviour and soon discovers that she may be hiding a terrifying supernatural secret. The film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role, alongside Anurag Thakur and Adinath Kothare. Directed by Balaji Mohan, it marks the Tamil filmmaker's Bollywood directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, while Aanand L Rai is associated with the project.