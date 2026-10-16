ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayyi Navelli X Review: Yami Gautam Wins Praise For Her Performance, But Does The Film Deliver?

Nayyi Navelli X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has arrived in theatres on October 16, 2026, bringing together mythology, comedy, mystery and supernatural elements. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film has received mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter). While viewers have praised Yami's performance, the imaginative storyline and its connection with mythology, others have pointed out issues with the screenplay, excessive characters and an overstretched climax.

The film blends a family entertainer with supernatural elements and draws on the mythology surrounding Raavan. Its unusual premise has caught the attention of moviegoers, but opinions differ on whether the execution lives up to its ambition.

Yami Gautam Wins Praise For Her Performance One of the biggest highlights of Nayyi Navelli, according to early reactions, is Yami Gautam. Playing a seemingly perfect new bride with a supernatural secret, the actor gets to explore comedy, action and intense dramatic moments. Praising her performance, one X user wrote, "Yami Gautam carries the entire film on her shoulders. She is equally good at comedy and intense scenes, making you laugh one moment and leaving you amazed the next." Another viewer was equally impressed, calling her performance "fabulous" and praising her "commanding screen presence". The film also gives Yami opportunities to showcase her action skills and comic timing, making her character one of its biggest attractions. Anurag Thakur has also received appreciation for his role as the suspicious brother-in-law who begins to question his new sister-in-law's seemingly perfect behaviour. One review described his performance as amazing, particularly highlighting the humour surrounding his character's suspicions. Mythology, Comedy And Mystery Make An Interesting Mix The film's central idea of bringing mythology into a contemporary family setting has emerged as another talking point. Several viewers have appreciated the way the story connects Raavan's mythology with present-day characters and circumstances. One positive review called the film a "wickedly entertaining blend of comedy, mythology and mystery", adding that the Raavan connection and Dussehra backdrop enhance its impact. Nayyi Navelli X Review (Photo: X) Another viewer praised the writers for building an imaginative story around ancient tales. The film's small-town setting and family dynamics also add to its appeal, while the background score helps establish the atmosphere. The comedy has worked for several viewers, with some reviews pointing to multiple hilarious scenes. The action sequences, visual effects and mythology-inspired climax have also received appreciation. Nayyi Navelli X Review (Photo: X)