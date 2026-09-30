ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Is Yami Gautam A 'Daayan' Or 'Devi'? Meet Her Mysterious Character Mohini

Nayyi Navelli Trailer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The trailer of Yami Gautam’s upcoming fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli is out, and it raises a big question about her character, Mohini - is she a ‘daayan’ or a ‘devi’? Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film mixes family drama, humour, mystery, fantasy and action.

The trailer begins with Mohini entering the Awasthi family home in Meerut after her marriage. At first, she appears to be the perfect new bride. She prepares food, wins over the family and seems to fit easily into her new home. However, there is something unusual about her that soon catches attention. In one of the early scenes, Mohini’s brother-in-law asks her to show her feet and check whether her footprint is straight. He appears to be joking with her, but the scene hints that he may not know who he is dealing with. As the trailer moves forward, Mohini’s identity becomes more mysterious. The teaser had already introduced the idea of Mohini being called a ‘daayan’. The trailer now gives a bigger look at this supernatural world. Family conflicts, dark humour and Indian folklore come together as the story slowly reveals that there is much more to Mohini than what the Awasthi family can see.