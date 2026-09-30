Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Is Yami Gautam A 'Daayan' Or 'Devi'? Meet Her Mysterious Character Mohini
The Nayyi Navelli trailer deepens the mystery around Yami Gautam's Mohini, who appears caught between a newlywed's life and a supernatural identity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Yami Gautam’s upcoming fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli is out, and it raises a big question about her character, Mohini - is she a ‘daayan’ or a ‘devi’? Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film mixes family drama, humour, mystery, fantasy and action.
The trailer begins with Mohini entering the Awasthi family home in Meerut after her marriage. At first, she appears to be the perfect new bride. She prepares food, wins over the family and seems to fit easily into her new home. However, there is something unusual about her that soon catches attention.
In one of the early scenes, Mohini’s brother-in-law asks her to show her feet and check whether her footprint is straight. He appears to be joking with her, but the scene hints that he may not know who he is dealing with. As the trailer moves forward, Mohini’s identity becomes more mysterious.
The teaser had already introduced the idea of Mohini being called a ‘daayan’. The trailer now gives a bigger look at this supernatural world. Family conflicts, dark humour and Indian folklore come together as the story slowly reveals that there is much more to Mohini than what the Awasthi family can see.
One of the most striking moments comes when Mohini talks about an ancient demon and his search for power. Her voice can be heard saying, “Treta yug mein ek raakshas ne apni shakti ko paane ke liye jaan laga di, naam toh suna hi hoga.” The line adds to the mystery around the world of Nayyi Navelli and hints at a connection with the story of Raavan Raj.
Yami appears in a completely different avatar in the trailer. While Mohini looks like a simple newly married woman at first, the supernatural side of her character slowly comes to the forefront. This leaves viewers wondering whether she is actually a ‘daayan’, a ‘devi’, or someone who cannot be easily understood.
Speaking about her character, Yami said, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”
Nayyi Navelli is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra. Yami was last seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and recently received her first National Film Award for her performance in Article 370.