ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nayanthara On Actor's Instinct: 'What We Feel While Making A Film Doesn't Always Translate'

"I’ve never looked at films through the lens of screen space or labels like solo or multi-starrer. For me, it’s always about whether I have something meaningful to contribute. When a story excites me and the character has purpose, that’s reason enough to say yes. Cinema is a collaborative medium. I’ve always believed that if every character is written well, everyone benefits including the audience. Toxic offered me a role I couldn’t ignore, and that’s what mattered the most," said the actress, who is having a milestone year marked by five releases, like Hollywood diva Anne Hathaway.

The actress said she does not focus on the size of her role in multi-starrers. However, her character must contribute meaningfully to the story.

In a recent interview, Nayanthara expressed excitement about her latest release, Toxic with KGF star Yash at the center. She also spoke about the importance of her character in the film which is crowded with leading ladies like Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Hyderabad: Lady Superstar Nayanthara is celebrated for her confidence and authenticity. The actress with over 80 films to her credit, continues to thrive in South cinema and remains a dominant figure in the industry. Recently seen as Ganga in Toxic, the actress opens up on what made her sign up for the multi-starrer, her character in the film and developing instincts about a film's potential before its release.

While Toxic is being panned for lacking well-rounded women characters, Nayanthara said that her role in the film has strength, emotional depth, and significant influence on the story.

"Ganga is a character I felt very connected to. Yes, she is fierce and strong, and I think that’s what you see immediately in the promos. But there’s so much more to her than that. Her strength doesn’t come from being loud or trying to prove a point. It comes from everything she has lived through, the choices she makes, and the way she holds her ground even when life tests her," she said.

Nayanthara also said that she is drawn to playing women who have strength but can be vulnerable, emotional and powerful at the same time. "In many ways, I relate to that personally, too. Life teaches you that strength doesn’t always have to announce itself."

Nayanthara has been active for over two decades and also ventured into production with the Gujarati film Shubh Yatra in 2023. Vast experience in front of the camera, now coupled with her role as a producer, enables the actress to gauge where a film is headed. Even before the final product reached the audience.

"You do develop a certain instinct about how a film might shape up. But cinema is still very emotional and unpredictable. What we feel while making a film doesn’t always translate the same way when it reaches audiences in theatres. There have been times when I felt extremely confident about a project and it didn’t perform the way we expected. It has happened with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kolamaavu Kokila and Raja Rani. And there have been films where I had quiet doubts that went on to become big successes. Over the years, I’ve learned to accept both outcomes with the same humility," said Nayanthara, who already has plenty ahead to look forward to.

After Toxic, she will be seen in the Tamil movie of Hi co-starring Kavin. Nayanthara also has Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students and Rakkayie at various stages of production.