Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Sparks Buzz For Uncanny Resemblance To His Co-Star
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora trends online for her striking resemblance to a Bollywood actor and her candid criticism of her father's dancing skills.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: It's not unusual for star kids to grab attention online, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora Siddiqui has managed to stay in the conversation for more than one reason. While recent buzz around her stems from Nawazuddin's candid remarks about her brutally honest feedback on his dancing, Shora has also been a talking point for her uncanny resemblance to his co-star Radhika Apte.
The resemblance first caught public attention when Nawazuddin shared glimpses of Shora on social media. In one widely circulated video, she was seen mimicking her school teacher during a gathering with friends. The clip quickly went viral for how strongly viewers felt she looked like Radhika Apte. Comments such as "Why does she look like Radhika Apte's younger version?" and "Radhika Apte was reborn" flooded social media.
That conversation has resurfaced alongside Nawazuddin's recent interview, where he spoke openly about his daughter's straightforward nature. The actor revealed that Shora is his toughest critic at home, especially when it comes to his dancing. "She tells me not to dance. She says I'm a bad dancer," he shared, adding with humour that her remarks have "destroyed" his confidence.
Interestingly, Nawazuddin also mentioned that Shora hasn't watched many of his films despite his celebrated career. Despite that she is said to be inclined towards acting and has reportedly taken formal steps to learn the craft. Clips of her performing scenes have surfaced online in the past, with viewers praising her confidence and screen presence. While her resemblance to Radhika Apte initially sparked curiosity, it is her unfiltered honesty and natural ease in front of the camera that continue to keep her in the spotlight.