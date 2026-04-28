ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Sparks Buzz For Uncanny Resemblance To His Co-Star

Hyderabad: It's not unusual for star kids to grab attention online, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora Siddiqui has managed to stay in the conversation for more than one reason. While recent buzz around her stems from Nawazuddin's candid remarks about her brutally honest feedback on his dancing, Shora has also been a talking point for her uncanny resemblance to his co-star Radhika Apte.

The resemblance first caught public attention when Nawazuddin shared glimpses of Shora on social media. In one widely circulated video, she was seen mimicking her school teacher during a gathering with friends. The clip quickly went viral for how strongly viewers felt she looked like Radhika Apte. Comments such as "Why does she look like Radhika Apte's younger version?" and "Radhika Apte was reborn" flooded social media.