ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Why He Rejected 200 Scripts After Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Success

The actor then recalled how the success of the film opened the doors to a huge number of projects. According to him, he received around 200 scripts, with producers even giving him the freedom to decide his remuneration. "After the release of Gangs of Wasseypur 2, I received at least 200 scripts. Blank cheques were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available,'" he said.

Looking back at the impact of the film, Nawazuddin recalled the dramatic change in the offers coming his way after its release. For an actor who had once waited years for meaningful work, the sudden rush of scripts was a very different experience. When asked by a newswire which film made him feel like a star for the first time, Nawazuddin immediately said, "of course, it has to be Gangs of Wasseypur 2."

Hyderabad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui had spent years waiting for the kind of role that could change his career. That turning point came with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 in 2012. His portrayal of Faizal Khan made him a familiar name among audiences and established him as one of the most sought-after actors for intense and layered roles.

However, Nawazuddin did not allow the sudden attention to push him into signing projects simply for the money or the opportunity. Despite having hundreds of scripts to choose from, he rejected all of them because he was not convinced by the stories. "I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one," the actor said.

For Nawazuddin, waiting was not something new. He had already spent years looking for the right opportunities before Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 changed his career. So, he was willing to wait again rather than take a decision in haste. "I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste," he recalled.

His decision, however, did not leave him waiting for years. The actor soon began receiving projects that appealed to him. "By God's grace, I didn't have to wait too long, because I soon started getting some really good films," he added. Released in 2012, Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 formed the second part of Kashyap's crime saga and followed the rivalry between crime families against the backdrop of Dhanbad's coal mafia. The film featured an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra and went on to become one of the defining projects of Nawazuddin's career, with Faizal Khan becoming one of his most memorable characters.

Next up, Nawazuddin has several projects lined up. He is associated with Tumbbad 2, the sequel to Sohum Shah's 2018 horror film, and has also been announced as part of the musical thriller Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and based on a short story by Uday Prakash.