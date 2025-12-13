'Truth Gets Darker This Time': Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Inspector Jatil Yadav's Return In Raat Akeli Hai 2
Nawazuddin Siddiqui discusses Raat Akeli Hai 2 and reflects on Jatil Yadav's evolution, audience response, and his belief that meaningful work matters more than medium.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 13, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who gained fame in Anurag Kashyap's crime saga Gangs Of Wasseypur, continues to impress with his performances. He has shown his versatility in roles from The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, and Raman Raghav 2.0.
As he prepares for the release of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he talked to ETV Bharat about his evolving character, Inspector Jatil Yadav. He also discussed why meaningful work remains his top priority.
ETV Bharat: How was the audience response after the screening at IFFI Goa? And what expectations do you have from the audience for this film now?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "The response at the Goa screening was extremely encouraging. The audience especially appreciated the story. The reaction we received there boosted our confidence immensely. Even in the current situation, we are looking ahead with the same excitement and positivity. This film is more thrilling, more layered, and much deeper than the first Raat Akeli Hai. This time, the complexity of the case has increased significantly, and as the layers of emotions and motives within each character unfold, the audience will experience a completely different journey."
"As an actor, I got the opportunity in this part to go much deeper into the role, to understand the subtle psychological shifts within Jatil Yadav's mind, and that proved to be a very enriching experience for me. Now, my only expectation from the audience is that just as they loved the first part, they embrace this new, bolder, and more complex story with the same enthusiasm."
ETV Bharat: If you had to take 2-3 qualities from Jatil Yadav's character into your own life, which ones would you choose?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "Honestly speaking, Jatil Yadav is an extremely complex and intense character. He is so multidimensional that it isn't easy to pick just one or two traits from him. Jatil's world, his way of thinking, his self-control, and his power of observation are all very special. That's why it's difficult to firmly say that I could adopt specific qualities from this character."
"However, there is one thing that has always stayed with me, and it's his final dialogue: 'Pata nahin kya khoj rahe hain sach ko, agar mil bhi jaaye toh kisi ko padi hai sach ki.' This line expresses not only Jatin's doubts, fears, and inner turmoil but also those of every person in today's society."
"In today's times, everyone is searching for the truth. Everyone wants to know what is real, who is speaking the truth, and what motive lies behind a piece of information. But even if the truth comes out, there is always a fear of who it will suit and for whom it will become unbearable. This fear is hidden somewhere in each one of us. The way this dialogue captures the complexity of the human mind makes me think deeply, and perhaps this is one quality I can learn from him - the struggle to keep searching for the truth with neutrality and fearlessness."
ETV Bharat: It was said that during the shooting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, you were being considered for The Martian. It was also suggested that you were planning to go to Hollywood. What would you like to say about this?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "No, all of this is just rumours. Nothing of that sort actually happened at that time. There was no official contact regarding The Martian either. In fact, around that period, the lockdown began, and many projects came to a halt, so none of these possibilities moved forward."
"What gives me satisfaction is that I am extremely happy with my work and the opportunities I have here. I get a wide variety of roles in Hindi cinema, and that is very valuable to me. I have never felt that I need to go to Hollywood to prove myself or to gain validation. For me, the quality of work matters the most, whether that work is in India, on an international platform, or in a small independent project. When the story, the character, and the intent behind the work are honest, its value automatically increases. So the question of Western validation doesn't arise for me. For me, good work is the real goal, no matter the medium."
ETV Bharat: In The Lunchbox, you had drawn inspiration from a friend's body language. While portraying Jatil Yadav, have you studied the lives or careers of any IPS or police officers??
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "Actually, all of us constantly watch many videos showing the behaviour, movements, and speaking styles of police officers. Their confidence in body language, that specific gaze during interrogation, and their habit of handling situations - all these things unknowingly get stored in the mind. So even if I didn't study any specific officer, the influence of these observations was certainly present while performing the role."
"However, on set, there is only one direction that matters to me - the director's vision. Because ultimately, a character takes shape through the director's perspective. For Jatil Yadav as well, Honey (Trehan) sir gave me extremely clear guidance. He explained in detail how Jatil walks, the fixed pace of his steps, and the tone and rhythm in which he speaks his dialogues. I followed whatever he said with complete trust. Every detail he showed, every subtle gesture, every pause; I tried to absorb them exactly as they were. And I believe it is because of this precise guidance that the character of Jatil Yadav came across so effectively on screen."
ETV Bharat: What is Inspector Jatil Yadav's current mental state?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "Inspector Jatil Yadav will once again be seen moving towards darkness. He is now more experienced, more mature, slightly older, a little tired, but more intuitive than before, someone who can understand things instinctively, without logic or explanation. His determination to reach the truth remains just as strong."
"He is investigating a case that is bigger, more problematic, and more complex than before. The suspects in this case speak lies with great skill, maintaining an expressionless face. Everyone is hiding something, and every answer raises a new question. Yet, Jatil Yadav continues his search for the truth without stopping, without wavering, with the same persistence."
"Re-entering this character was exciting for me. I am grateful to Honey and Netflix for bringing this story back with even bigger stakes. We hope that the love the audience gave us last time will be showered on this part as well, perhaps even more."
