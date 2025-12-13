ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Truth Gets Darker This Time': Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Inspector Jatil Yadav's Return In Raat Akeli Hai 2

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who gained fame in Anurag Kashyap's crime saga Gangs Of Wasseypur, continues to impress with his performances. He has shown his versatility in roles from The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

As he prepares for the release of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he talked to ETV Bharat about his evolving character, Inspector Jatil Yadav. He also discussed why meaningful work remains his top priority.

ETV Bharat: How was the audience response after the screening at IFFI Goa? And what expectations do you have from the audience for this film now?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "The response at the Goa screening was extremely encouraging. The audience especially appreciated the story. The reaction we received there boosted our confidence immensely. Even in the current situation, we are looking ahead with the same excitement and positivity. This film is more thrilling, more layered, and much deeper than the first Raat Akeli Hai. This time, the complexity of the case has increased significantly, and as the layers of emotions and motives within each character unfold, the audience will experience a completely different journey."

"As an actor, I got the opportunity in this part to go much deeper into the role, to understand the subtle psychological shifts within Jatil Yadav's mind, and that proved to be a very enriching experience for me. Now, my only expectation from the audience is that just as they loved the first part, they embrace this new, bolder, and more complex story with the same enthusiasm."

ETV Bharat: If you had to take 2-3 qualities from Jatil Yadav's character into your own life, which ones would you choose?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: "Honestly speaking, Jatil Yadav is an extremely complex and intense character. He is so multidimensional that it isn't easy to pick just one or two traits from him. Jatil's world, his way of thinking, his self-control, and his power of observation are all very special. That's why it's difficult to firmly say that I could adopt specific qualities from this character."

"However, there is one thing that has always stayed with me, and it's his final dialogue: 'Pata nahin kya khoj rahe hain sach ko, agar mil bhi jaaye toh kisi ko padi hai sach ki.' This line expresses not only Jatin's doubts, fears, and inner turmoil but also those of every person in today's society."

"In today's times, everyone is searching for the truth. Everyone wants to know what is real, who is speaking the truth, and what motive lies behind a piece of information. But even if the truth comes out, there is always a fear of who it will suit and for whom it will become unbearable. This fear is hidden somewhere in each one of us. The way this dialogue captures the complexity of the human mind makes me think deeply, and perhaps this is one quality I can learn from him - the struggle to keep searching for the truth with neutrality and fearlessness."