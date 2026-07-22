ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Parents Are My Two Eyes': National Award-Winning Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi Opens Up On Her Journey

Hyderabad: National Award-winning playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi has made a special place in Indian music with her soulful voice and unwavering determination. From making her playback debut with Kaatte Kaatte in Celluloid to winning the Best Female Playback Singer honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for Angu Vaana Konilu from the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), her journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Vijayalakshmi reflects on her National Award win, musical journey, career milestones, and the unwavering support of her parents. Born visually impaired, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi believes music has given her a world far more beautiful than sight. Perhaps, she says, inner vision is more powerful than ordinary eyesight, and the world of music fills both her heart and mind.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi On Winning National Award

"Winning a National Award had always been my dream. Music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas called me to sing for the film. He narrated the situation in the story and told me it was for Tovino Thomas’ film ARM. It was a simple lullaby-like song in which a grandmother narrates a story to a child. I found it very interesting. He sent me the song, I learnt it at home, and the very next day I went to his studio in Ernakulam for the recording. If I remember correctly, I recorded Angu Vaana Konilu in about an hour," Vijayalakshmi said.

"It wasn’t a song that I struggled to sing. The tune suited my voice perfectly. From the day it was released, I received immense appreciation through newspapers and the media. I got opportunities to perform the song not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu and several other states. I can’t even remember everyone who praised the song because the appreciation was overwhelming."

She also revealed that one of her relatives had predicted the National Award long before it happened. "One of the first people to hear the song was my relative, Venu Mama. The moment he heard it, he told me, ‘My dear, you will win the National Award for this song.’ I also have many spiritual gurus, and they too believed this song would bring me the National Award."

Speaking about the moment she learnt about her victory, she said, "To be honest, I didn’t even know the National Awards were being announced that Saturday. Had I known, I would have watched the announcement live on television. Instead, I came to know only after people started calling me with the news. People usually consider the Malayalam month of Karkidakam to be difficult, but for me it turned into a very sweet month. Mammootty, Jayasurya and many others called to congratulate me. I can’t even count how many people wished me. I consider this the happiest moment of my life."

The Story Behind Her Name

Vijayalakshmi smiled as she shared the interesting story behind her name. "I was born on October 7, 1981, which happened to be Vijayadashami. I believe my parents named me Vijayalakshmi because I was born on that auspicious day."

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

She spent the first five years of her life in Chennai, where her father worked in the electronics field. "My father often told me that I started singing when I was just one-and-a-half years old. You can imagine what a child that age would sound like, but he would proudly say that I tried to sing even then. The funny part is that the song I attempted was Naan Oru Sindhu from the Tamil film Sindhu Bhairavi, originally sung by K S Chithra. My father used to laugh while recalling how I sang it with my little, immature tongue."

At the age of five, her family returned to Kottayam in Kerala. "I grew up listening to the songs of K J Yesudas and M Balamuralikrishna. At the age of five-and-a-half, I made my stage debut at the Udayanapuram Subrahmanya Temple in Vaikom after offering gurudakshina to Yesudas. I consider that one of the greatest blessings of my life because very few singers get the opportunity to begin their musical journey in such a way."

Vijayalakshmi said music soon became the centre of her life. "After my stage debut, music became my life. I sang in many albums. During that time, music director M Jayachandran happened to hear a song I had sung in the raga Amrithavarshini for an album titled Aathmeeya Yathra. That gave me the opportunity to speak with him. I can never forget what he told me that day. He said my voice reminded him of the legendary M S Subbulakshmi. Receiving such praise from him meant a lot to me."

She went on to explain how that appreciation eventually led to her first film song. "Around that time, director Kamal was making Celluloid. Since the film was based on Vigathakumaran, the first Malayalam film, and the life of J C Daniel, the father of Malayalam cinema, it required singers with distinctive voices that could recreate the style of an earlier era. It was then that M Jayachandran recommended my name to Kamal sir. That’s how I got the opportunity to sing Kaatte Kaatte. G Sreeram sir and I sang the song together. It made both of us popular overnight. Looking back, it truly feels like a historic moment. That song became the biggest turning point in both our careers."

Although Kaatte Kaatte introduced her to Malayalam cinema, she believes another song showcased her versatility. "People truly realised that I could sing different kinds of songs after I rendered Kaikottum Kandittilla from Oru Vadakkan Selfie. That song proved I wasn’t limited to one particular style."

Her Parents Are The Two Eyes That Guide Her

Born with visual impairment, Vijayalakshmi says her parents have always been her greatest strength. "My mother and father are my two eyes. They are always with me. They take me to recording studios and help me learn my songs. Both of them are musicians."

She fondly recalled the discipline her father instilled in her from a very young age. "I started performing concerts when I was just five-and-a-half years old. My father made sure I practised every single day without fail. At three in the morning, he would take me on his bicycle to a music class in Vaikom. There was never a break in my practice. Whether it was music or academics, my parents believed there should never be any compromise."

However, she emphasised that success wasn’t possible through parental support alone. "It wasn’t just because my parents encouraged me that I became a singer. Support alone cannot make someone an artist. You must genuinely love the art yourself. Ever since I can remember, I had an intense desire to achieve something in music. That passion came from within."

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Challenging Telugu Song

Vijayalakshmi revealed that she usually prefers to receive songs well in advance before stepping into the recording studio. "Most music directors send me the song beforehand. I usually need at least a day to learn it. I practise for a while in the morning, again in the afternoon, and then in the evening. Once I have memorised the lyrics and tune, I go to the studio to record. Since I know the song thoroughly, I can quickly adapt if the composer suggests any changes. Most of my songs are completed within an hour."

However, one Telugu song proved to be particularly difficult. She said, "I once went to record a song for a Telugu film and struggled a lot because the team hadn’t sent me the song in advance. I can’t remember the title now. I told them that Telugu wasn’t a language I was completely comfortable with, and the tune itself had many twists and difficult variations. It was quite complex. That’s why I always request that songs be sent to me at least two weeks in advance. That day I became very stressed. I couldn’t sing and had to step aside for a while. After calming myself down, I tried again. Whether it’s Malayalam, Tamil or Telugu, language isn’t really a problem for me. I can learn any language quite quickly if I’m given enough time."