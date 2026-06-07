ETV Bharat / entertainment

National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Dies At 56

Ernakulam: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who entertained generations with his unmatched comic timing and later proved his brilliance in serious roles, passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues at the age of 56.

He breathed his last at 10:43 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Kochi. Salim Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning with a fever and shortness of breath. His condition worsened by nightfall, leading to his passing. Kumar is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.

The Malayalam film industry and fans were also in grief upon hearing about Salim Kumar’s declining health. His family members were also present at the hospital. While colleagues and fans gathered in prayer, hoping for his recovery, the news of his passing brought tears to the industry and his admirers.

The mortal remains will be taken from the hospital to his hometown of North Paravur on Sunday morning. It will be kept for public viewing at the Paravur Town Hall from 9 am, where prominent figures from the film, cultural, and political fields, as well as the public, will pay their respects. Afterwards, the body will be taken home, and the funeral is scheduled to be held at 3:30 pm.

Salim Kumar, who had been experiencing physical discomfort over the past few days, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi at 2:50 am on Saturday in a critical condition. Following initial tests, he was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for specialised treatment.

The tests revealed exacerbation of COPD, pneumonia, and sepsis, with impairment of major organ functions. He was kept alive with the assistance of life-saving equipment, including a ventilator, under the supervision of a dedicated medical team. During emergency treatment, which included antibiotics and dialysis, he suffered a heart attack and, despite the best efforts of the doctors, he passed away at 10:43 pm.

A Career that Brought Laughter and Thought