National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Dies At 56
Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday morning following complaints of fever and shortness of breath.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
Ernakulam: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who entertained generations with his unmatched comic timing and later proved his brilliance in serious roles, passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues at the age of 56.
He breathed his last at 10:43 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Kochi. Salim Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning with a fever and shortness of breath. His condition worsened by nightfall, leading to his passing. Kumar is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.
The Malayalam film industry and fans were also in grief upon hearing about Salim Kumar’s declining health. His family members were also present at the hospital. While colleagues and fans gathered in prayer, hoping for his recovery, the news of his passing brought tears to the industry and his admirers.
The mortal remains will be taken from the hospital to his hometown of North Paravur on Sunday morning. It will be kept for public viewing at the Paravur Town Hall from 9 am, where prominent figures from the film, cultural, and political fields, as well as the public, will pay their respects. Afterwards, the body will be taken home, and the funeral is scheduled to be held at 3:30 pm.
Salim Kumar, who had been experiencing physical discomfort over the past few days, was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi at 2:50 am on Saturday in a critical condition. Following initial tests, he was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for specialised treatment.
The tests revealed exacerbation of COPD, pneumonia, and sepsis, with impairment of major organ functions. He was kept alive with the assistance of life-saving equipment, including a ventilator, under the supervision of a dedicated medical team. During emergency treatment, which included antibiotics and dialysis, he suffered a heart attack and, despite the best efforts of the doctors, he passed away at 10:43 pm.
A Career that Brought Laughter and Thought
Salim Kumar, who entered the world of entertainment through mimicry, became an indispensable figure in Malayalam cinema. Known for his unique style and impeccable timing, he brought fresh expressions to comic roles and shone as a powerful character actor.
He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in 'Achanurangatha Veedu' and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed portrayal in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' (2010).
He acted in over three hundred films that spread laughter and prompted thought among audiences. His debut was in a film directed by Lal Jose. Malayalam audiences will forever remember his memorable jokes in films like Meeshamadhavan, Pulivaal Kalyanam, Mayavi, and Kalyanaraman, among others. The loss of this beloved artist is an irreparable blow to Malayalam cinema and Kerala.
CM Satheesan Condoles Death
Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep grief over Kumar's demise, describing him as "more than a film star" and "a brother and family member".
"Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award. He was a rare talent who even reached the Oscar nomination stage through his work," the chief minister said in a condolence message.
Satheesan also recalled that Kumar's last public appearance was at a reception organised by the people of Paravur a few days ago.