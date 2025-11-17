ETV Bharat / entertainment

‘Mo Bou Mo Gaon’ Captures Village Memories, Says National Award Winner Subash Sahoo

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: In Mo Bou Mo Gaon (My Mother My Village), the documentary that won the Rajat Kamal at the National Film Awards 2023, director Subash Sahoo lovingly captures the memories of his mother and the village that shaped his life. The film is a heartfelt tribute to rural roots and community bonds, narrated with simplicity, sensitivity, and a timeless visual language.

Subash Sahoo is one of India’s most accomplished sound designers, having worked on more than 100 Hindi films. He began his career as an Electronics and Communication engineer in Bhubaneswar before taking a bold step in 1991 to study sound at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Since then, he has collaborated with some of the country’s finest filmmakers, including Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra, Dibakar Banerjee, Navdeep Singh, and Vishal Bhardwaj. His work has earned him several honours, including National Film Awards for Omkara and Kaminey, as well as Filmfare and IFFI awards.

Here are excerpts from an interview with Subash Sahoo by Minati Singha of ETV Bharat:

Q: Congratulations on winning the National Film Award. What does this recognition mean to you?

A: This film has been an 18-year journey. It is not about me, it is about you and all those youngsters who leave their villages for jobs. Migration has created a deep void in villages; community living and culture are slowly fading. I had seen my mother teaching embroidery and crochet to the girls in our village, grooming soon-to-be brides with homely skills. I began documenting it as these practices started disappearing, initially not for a film, but simply to preserve memories. Later, I felt it should become a film. Maybe it was destined that the film was released after my mother’s death. But I am truly happy and humbled by the appreciation it has received.

Q: What challenges did you face while making this biographical, heritage-based documentary?

A: Many. Since I was living in Mumbai, I would visit my village in Kendrapada once every two or three months to shoot. But the changing lives of the young girls affected continuity, altering the flow of the film. Some unplanned events in their lives impacted the narrative, and I had to work very hard to balance everything.

Q: You left a stable engineering job in Bhubaneswar to join FTII in 1991. Looking back, what gave you the courage?