‘Mo Bou Mo Gaon’ Captures Village Memories, Says National Award Winner Subash Sahoo
Subash Sahoo’s National Award-winning documentary 'Mo Bou Mo Gaon' reflects on vanishing rural traditions, migration, and his personal journey of preserving village memories.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: In Mo Bou Mo Gaon (My Mother My Village), the documentary that won the Rajat Kamal at the National Film Awards 2023, director Subash Sahoo lovingly captures the memories of his mother and the village that shaped his life. The film is a heartfelt tribute to rural roots and community bonds, narrated with simplicity, sensitivity, and a timeless visual language.
Subash Sahoo is one of India’s most accomplished sound designers, having worked on more than 100 Hindi films. He began his career as an Electronics and Communication engineer in Bhubaneswar before taking a bold step in 1991 to study sound at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
Since then, he has collaborated with some of the country’s finest filmmakers, including Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra, Dibakar Banerjee, Navdeep Singh, and Vishal Bhardwaj. His work has earned him several honours, including National Film Awards for Omkara and Kaminey, as well as Filmfare and IFFI awards.
Here are excerpts from an interview with Subash Sahoo by Minati Singha of ETV Bharat:
Q: Congratulations on winning the National Film Award. What does this recognition mean to you?
A: This film has been an 18-year journey. It is not about me, it is about you and all those youngsters who leave their villages for jobs. Migration has created a deep void in villages; community living and culture are slowly fading. I had seen my mother teaching embroidery and crochet to the girls in our village, grooming soon-to-be brides with homely skills. I began documenting it as these practices started disappearing, initially not for a film, but simply to preserve memories. Later, I felt it should become a film. Maybe it was destined that the film was released after my mother’s death. But I am truly happy and humbled by the appreciation it has received.
Q: What challenges did you face while making this biographical, heritage-based documentary?
A: Many. Since I was living in Mumbai, I would visit my village in Kendrapada once every two or three months to shoot. But the changing lives of the young girls affected continuity, altering the flow of the film. Some unplanned events in their lives impacted the narrative, and I had to work very hard to balance everything.
Q: You left a stable engineering job in Bhubaneswar to join FTII in 1991. Looking back, what gave you the courage?
A: I grew up around actors, my elder brothers were active in village theatre, often playing female roles and directing plays during vacations. I always wanted to act, but I completed engineering instead. A friend informed me about FTII’s admission notice. There were no seats in acting, but I qualified for the sound design course, hoping it would eventually lead me to acting. Later, I realised acting wasn’t for me, and I devoted myself to sound design.
Q: As a sound-designer-turned-director, how did your sound expertise influence the film’s visuals and narrative?
A: My three decades in the film industry taught me that a good film must work holistically. You shouldn’t be able to isolate its sound, visuals, or dialogues. In a truly good film, all elements, story, script, sound, and visuals blend seamlessly to create an immersive experience. While directing, my goal was to make a good film, not merely to highlight sound design.
Q: You’ve worked with legendary filmmakers from Shyam Benegal to Vishal Bhardwaj. What have you learned from them?
A: I consider myself very fortunate. Working with Shyam Benegal sir was a dream come true. Vishal Bhardwaj is an exceptional storyteller who gives immense freedom to actors. From the 60–70 filmmakers I’ve worked with, I’ve learned something from each of them. I hope to carry all these learnings into my own future films.
Q: With evolving technology, how has the role of sound designers changed?
A: Your foundation must be strong. If you learn things half-heartedly, you will face problems later. Just as a child learns from primers, we must learn our basics thoroughly. With strong fundamentals, it becomes easy to adapt to technological advancements. One has to remain open to learning and evolving.
Q: What is your next directorial project?
A: I feel it’s time to work on fiction. After so many years in the industry, I have a large reservoir of ideas. I want to promote Odisha’s rich culture among the masses. I want to make films in my own style, blending my years of experience with stories rooted in Odia culture and tradition, and take them to a global audience.
