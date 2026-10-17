Narnia The Magician's Nephew: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything To Know About Greta Gerwig's Fantasy Epic
Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew explores the origins of Narnia, featuring Aslan, the White Witch and a magical adventure.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Greta Gerwig is bringing the magical world of Narnia back to the big screen with a new fantasy film that explores how the beloved fictional world came into existence. Based on the book by C.S. Lewis, the upcoming film will take viewers back to the beginning of the Narnia story, long before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, the film is written, directed and co-produced by Gerwig, who is known for directing Barbie and Little Women. The film is based on Lewis’s 1955 novel The Magician’s Nephew, which tells the story of how Narnia was created and how some of its most important characters came into existence.
Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Plot
Set in 1950s London, the story follows two young neighbours, Digory Kirke (David McKenna) and Polly Plummer (Beatrice Campbell). Digory lives with his mother, Flora Kirke (Carey Mulligan), who is seriously ill. He also lives with his uncle, Andrew Ketterley (Daniel Craig), who is interested in magic and experiments with mysterious objects.
Their lives change when Uncle Andrew tricks Polly into using a magical ring that sends her to another world. Digory follows her to bring her back. The children soon discover a strange forest called the Wood Between the Worlds. The forest has several pools, each of which acts as a gateway to a different world.
During their journey, Digory and Polly enter Charn, a dying world that was once home to a powerful civilisation. There, they accidentally awaken Jadis (Emma Mackey), the last queen of Charn. She is cruel, power-hungry and determined to control everything around her. Jadis eventually travels back to London with the children, where her presence creates trouble.
The children then try to take her away from their world. However, their journey leads them, Uncle Andrew, a London cab driver named Frank (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) and his horse into a dark, empty space.
How Is Narnia Created?
One of the most important parts of the film is the creation of Narnia. In the empty world, the group encounters Aslan, the great lion voiced by Meryl Streep. Through his powerful song, Aslan brings the new world to life, creating its landscapes, plants and animals.
This moment explains how the magical land of Narnia first came into existence. It also introduces the character responsible for creating the world and protecting it.
After Narnia is created, Aslan gives Digory an important task. He must find a magical apple from a secret garden. Digory hopes the fruit will help save his seriously ill mother. His journey becomes a test of his courage and his ability to make the right choices.
The apple eventually helps heal his mother. Its story also connects to the magical wardrobe that later becomes the doorway to Narnia in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Cast
The film features David McKenna as young Digory Kirke and Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer. Ciarán Hinds voices the older Digory, while Emma Mackey plays Jadis, the future White Witch.
Carey Mulligan plays Digory’s mother, Flora Kirke, and Daniel Craig appears as his uncle, Andrew Ketterley. Meryl Streep voices Aslan, while Kobna Holdbrook-Smith plays Frank, the London cab driver who becomes Narnia’s first king.
The supporting cast includes Denise Gough, Susan Wokoma, Tom Bonington, Ava Jager, Gerard Monaco, James Murray and Samantha Spiro.
Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Release Date
The fantasy film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027, following special previews in IMAX and other premium formats on February 10. It will then begin streaming on Netflix on April 2, 2027. The film is also set to be the first Netflix movie to receive a major theatrical release.