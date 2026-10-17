ETV Bharat / entertainment

Narnia The Magician's Nephew: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything To Know About Greta Gerwig's Fantasy Epic

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Greta Gerwig is bringing the magical world of Narnia back to the big screen with a new fantasy film that explores how the beloved fictional world came into existence. Based on the book by C.S. Lewis, the upcoming film will take viewers back to the beginning of the Narnia story, long before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, the film is written, directed and co-produced by Gerwig, who is known for directing Barbie and Little Women. The film is based on Lewis’s 1955 novel The Magician’s Nephew, which tells the story of how Narnia was created and how some of its most important characters came into existence.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Plot

Set in 1950s London, the story follows two young neighbours, Digory Kirke (David McKenna) and Polly Plummer (Beatrice Campbell). Digory lives with his mother, Flora Kirke (Carey Mulligan), who is seriously ill. He also lives with his uncle, Andrew Ketterley (Daniel Craig), who is interested in magic and experiments with mysterious objects.

Their lives change when Uncle Andrew tricks Polly into using a magical ring that sends her to another world. Digory follows her to bring her back. The children soon discover a strange forest called the Wood Between the Worlds. The forest has several pools, each of which acts as a gateway to a different world.

During their journey, Digory and Polly enter Charn, a dying world that was once home to a powerful civilisation. There, they accidentally awaken Jadis (Emma Mackey), the last queen of Charn. She is cruel, power-hungry and determined to control everything around her. Jadis eventually travels back to London with the children, where her presence creates trouble.

The children then try to take her away from their world. However, their journey leads them, Uncle Andrew, a London cab driver named Frank (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) and his horse into a dark, empty space.

How Is Narnia Created?

One of the most important parts of the film is the creation of Narnia. In the empty world, the group encounters Aslan, the great lion voiced by Meryl Streep. Through his powerful song, Aslan brings the new world to life, creating its landscapes, plants and animals.