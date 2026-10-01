ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani's Film Sees Slowdown After Crossing Rs 100 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has completed its first week at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, the film’s daily collections have slowed down towards the end of the week. Read on to know how much the period action drama has collected so far.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8 According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has earned Rs 2.48 crore net in India on its second Thursday so far. The film has recorded an occupancy of 13.9% and is currently running across 4,568 shows in India. With the latest collection added, The Paradise has collected Rs 107.38 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 126.88 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 155 crore. The Day 8 figures are still live, so the final collection could increase once all Thursday shows are counted. The Paradise Slows Down After First Week The Paradise had a strong opening when it arrived in theatres on September 24. The film also saw good collections during its first weekend. However, its daily earnings started to change after the weekend and dropped further towards the end of the first week.