The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani's Film Sees Slowdown After Crossing Rs 100 Crore
Nani's film The Paradise slows down towards the end of its first week after crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has completed its first week at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India, the film’s daily collections have slowed down towards the end of the week. Read on to know how much the period action drama has collected so far.
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8
According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has earned Rs 2.48 crore net in India on its second Thursday so far. The film has recorded an occupancy of 13.9% and is currently running across 4,568 shows in India.
With the latest collection added, The Paradise has collected Rs 107.38 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 126.88 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 155 crore. The Day 8 figures are still live, so the final collection could increase once all Thursday shows are counted.
The Paradise Slows Down After First Week
The Paradise had a strong opening when it arrived in theatres on September 24. The film also saw good collections during its first weekend. However, its daily earnings started to change after the weekend and dropped further towards the end of the first week.
The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on Day 6. It added another Rs 6.77 crore to its India net collection over the next two days, taking its total to Rs 107.38 crore by Day 8.
The film is now entering its second week, and its weekday performance will be important. With the daily collections slowing down, the film will now look to maintain a steady run in theatres.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela. It marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows Jadal, played by Nani. He becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community, which faces discrimination and struggles for its rights.
Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik. Jadal and Vikram have a rivalry that goes back to their childhood. Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni are also part of the cast.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. CH Sai is the cinematographer, while Navin Nooli has handled the editing. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena have produced the film.
The Paradise was announced in March 2024 as Nani’s 33rd film. The shooting began in Hyderabad in June 2025. Several portions were filmed on specially built sets, including a large settlement created for the film. After facing multiple delays, The Paradise was finally released in theatres on September 24, 2026. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.