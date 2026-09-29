The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India Despite Drop
Actor Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela's action thriller film The Paradise crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in India on Day 6.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has achieved a major box office milestone. The Telugu period action drama has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its sixth day in theatres.
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6
According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 3.51 crore net in India on Day 6 so far. The figures are for Tuesday evening and are expected to increase once the remaining shows are added. The film has recorded an occupancy of 16.7% so far on Tuesday and is currently running across 5,235 shows in India.
With the latest figures, The Paradise has reached Rs 100.61 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 118.99 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 145 crore.
The film had collected Rs 5 crore on Day 5. This means its Tuesday collection has seen a drop compared to Monday. However, the bigger development for the film is that it has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.
The Paradise Crosses Rs 100 Crore
The Paradise reached the Rs 100 crore milestone after a strong first week at the box office. The film had opened well on its first day and continued to add to its total over the weekend.
After the weekend, the film saw a drop on Monday but still remained close to the Rs 100 crore mark. It has now crossed the milestone on Tuesday.
The Telugu version continues to be the main contributor to the film’s box office performance. The film was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil and has been running across multiple markets since September 24.
The film will now look to maintain its collections during the remaining weekdays. Its performance in the coming days will determine how far it can take its India total after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows Jadal, played by Nani.
Jadal becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community, which faces discrimination and fights for its rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik. Jadal and Vikram have a rivalry that goes back to their childhood.
The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli has edited the film.
The Paradise was announced in March 2024 as Nani’s 33rd film. Shooting began in Hyderabad in June 2025, with several scenes filmed on specially built sets, including a large settlement created for the film.
After facing several delays, the film finally arrived in theatres on September 24, 2026. It was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.