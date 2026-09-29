ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India Despite Drop

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nani and Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise has achieved a major box office milestone. The Telugu period action drama has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its sixth day in theatres.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 3.51 crore net in India on Day 6 so far. The figures are for Tuesday evening and are expected to increase once the remaining shows are added. The film has recorded an occupancy of 16.7% so far on Tuesday and is currently running across 5,235 shows in India. With the latest figures, The Paradise has reached Rs 100.61 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 118.99 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 145 crore. The film had collected Rs 5 crore on Day 5. This means its Tuesday collection has seen a drop compared to Monday. However, the bigger development for the film is that it has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The Paradise Crosses Rs 100 Crore The Paradise reached the Rs 100 crore milestone after a strong first week at the box office. The film had opened well on its first day and continued to add to its total over the weekend.