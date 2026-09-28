The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore In India After Strong Weekend
The Paradise sees a Monday drop after a strong weekend, but Nani's film remains close to crossing a major box office milestone in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise saw a drop in collections at the box office on its fifth day. After a strong weekend, the action drama is now very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Its worldwide collection has already crossed Rs 140 crore.
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5
According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 4.17 crore net in India on Day 5 so far. The figures are for Monday evening and are expected to increase once the remaining shows are added. The film has recorded an occupancy of 17.1% on Monday so far and is currently running across 5,240 shows in India.
As per the latest reported figures, The Paradise has collected Rs 96.27 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 113.92 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 140 crore.
The Monday drop comes after the film had a strong weekend. A decline in collections on the first working day is common after the weekend, and the film will now look to maintain its hold during the weekdays.
The Paradise Weekend Collection
The Paradise had a strong run during its first weekend. The film collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.25 crore and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively.
The film’s Day 3 and Day 4 collections remained almost at the same level, showing that it continued to attract audiences through the weekend. However, the film has seen a clear drop on Monday, with the current Day 5 collection standing at Rs 4.17 crore. Since these are live figures, the final Monday collection could be higher.
The biggest target for the film now is the Rs 100 crore mark in India. With the film already close to the milestone, the final Monday figures and its collections during the rest of the week will decide how quickly it crosses the mark.
About The Paradise
The Paradise marks Nani and director Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara. The action drama is set in 1980s Secunderabad and tells the story of a marginalised community that struggles against social and feudal power.
Nani plays Jadal Zamana in the film. Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar are also part of the cast. Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu feature in important roles, while Keerthy Suresh makes a special appearance.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai is the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the film under the SLV Cinemas banner.