ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore In India After Strong Weekend

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Actor Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise saw a drop in collections at the box office on its fifth day. After a strong weekend, the action drama is now very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Its worldwide collection has already crossed Rs 140 crore.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 4.17 crore net in India on Day 5 so far. The figures are for Monday evening and are expected to increase once the remaining shows are added. The film has recorded an occupancy of 17.1% on Monday so far and is currently running across 5,240 shows in India. As per the latest reported figures, The Paradise has collected Rs 96.27 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 113.92 crore, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 140 crore. The Monday drop comes after the film had a strong weekend. A decline in collections on the first working day is common after the weekend, and the film will now look to maintain its hold during the weekdays. The Paradise Weekend Collection