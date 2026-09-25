ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film Sees Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore In India

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, opened strongly on Thursday. The action drama has seen a drop in its second-day collection but continues to draw audiences, with the Telugu version contributing the biggest share. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 76 crore.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2 (India/Worldwide)

According to the latest live figures, The Paradise has collected Rs 11.75 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The figures are for Friday and are still being updated, so the final collection could be higher.

The Telugu version has contributed the most on Day 2, with Rs 10.38 crore so far. The Hindi version has collected Rs 1.14 crore, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 0.23 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29.3% on Friday so far. It is currently running across 6,291 shows in India.

With the Day 2 figures added to its Thursday collection, The Paradise has reached Rs 58 crore in India net so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 68.77 crore. The film has also crossed Rs 76 crore in worldwide gross collection.