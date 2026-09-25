The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani's Film Sees Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore In India
The Paradise sees a drop in collections on Day 2, but the Nani-starrer is inching closer to Rs 60 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, opened strongly on Thursday. The action drama has seen a drop in its second-day collection but continues to draw audiences, with the Telugu version contributing the biggest share. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark in India, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs 76 crore.
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2 (India/Worldwide)
According to the latest live figures, The Paradise has collected Rs 11.75 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The figures are for Friday and are still being updated, so the final collection could be higher.
The Telugu version has contributed the most on Day 2, with Rs 10.38 crore so far. The Hindi version has collected Rs 1.14 crore, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 0.23 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29.3% on Friday so far. It is currently running across 6,291 shows in India.
With the Day 2 figures added to its Thursday collection, The Paradise has reached Rs 58 crore in India net so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 68.77 crore. The film has also crossed Rs 76 crore in worldwide gross collection.
The Paradise had a strong start on Thursday. The film collected Rs 11.60 crore from its paid premieres before earning Rs 34.65 crore net on its first official day in theatres. With the premiere collection, Day 1 final figure and the current Day 2 earnings, the film has continued to attract audiences despite seeing a drop in occupancy on Friday.
The film now has the weekend ahead, which could give its collections another boost. The final Day 2 figure will be known after all Friday shows are counted.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is the second collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 film Dasara. The new film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a marginalised community as it struggles against social and feudal forces.
Nani plays Jadal Zamana in the film. Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar are also part of the cast, playing Shikanja Maalik, Vikram Maalik and Subbu, respectively. Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu also feature in the film, while Keerthy Suresh makes a special appearance.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled the cinematography and Naveen Nooli has edited the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the movie under the SLV Cinemas banner. The Paradise was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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