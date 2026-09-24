The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Film Becomes His Biggest Opener With Over Rs 31 Crore
The Paradise has opened strongly with over Rs 31 crore net in India on Day 1, becoming Nani's biggest opener and surpassing HIT 3.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani’s latest film The Paradise has opened strongly at the box office. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama hit theatres on September 24 after multiple delays. The film also opened with paid premieres on Wednesday. Despite receiving an A certificate from the CBFC, The Paradise has recorded the biggest opening of Nani’s career so far.
The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has so far collected Rs 31.04 crore net in India on its opening day. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 36.63 crore.
The film is running across 8,639 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 46.8% so far. The figures are still live, as collections from the late-night shows are yet to be added. Therefore, the final Day 1 collection is expected to be higher.
The film has performed best in Telugu, which is Nani’s main market. The Telugu version has collected Rs 27.77 crore so far. The Hindi version has earned Rs 2.14 crore, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 1.13 crore.
The Paradise Becomes Nani’s Biggest Opener
With Rs 31.04 crore already collected on Day 1, The Paradise has crossed the opening-day collections of Nani’s previous films. His earlier biggest opener was HIT: The Third Case, which was released in 2025. The Sailesh Kolanu-directed film had collected Rs 21 crore net in India on its opening day. The film also carried an A certificate.
Nani’s Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, had collected Rs 23.20 crore net on its opening day in 2023. Meanwhile, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, had opened at Rs 9 crore net in India in 2024. Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, had collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1.
About The Paradise
The Paradise marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows the Savaari tribe from a fictional place called Paradise.
The story focuses on the community’s struggle for legal recognition and their fight against a feudal lord who controls and exploits them. Nani plays the lead role, while the cast also includes Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. It was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24.