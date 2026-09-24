ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani's Film Becomes His Biggest Opener With Over Rs 31 Crore

Hyderabad: Nani’s latest film The Paradise has opened strongly at the box office. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama hit theatres on September 24 after multiple delays. The film also opened with paid premieres on Wednesday. Despite receiving an A certificate from the CBFC, The Paradise has recorded the biggest opening of Nani’s career so far.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has so far collected Rs 31.04 crore net in India on its opening day. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 36.63 crore.

The film is running across 8,639 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of 46.8% so far. The figures are still live, as collections from the late-night shows are yet to be added. Therefore, the final Day 1 collection is expected to be higher.

The film has performed best in Telugu, which is Nani’s main market. The Telugu version has collected Rs 27.77 crore so far. The Hindi version has earned Rs 2.14 crore, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 1.13 crore.