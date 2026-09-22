ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Paradise Advance Booking: Nani Starrer Crosses Rs 21 Cr Worldwide, Can The Film Be His Biggest Opener?

Hyderabad: Nani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on September 24. Ahead of its release, the film has already recorded strong advance booking numbers.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 21.75 crore in worldwide advance booking, including block seats, across four days of sales. Without block seats, the pre-sales stand at Rs 4.81 crore. The advance booking figures show strong interest in the film before its theatrical release.

The Paradise Advance Booking Day 1

The film's opening day has recorded the highest share of the advance bookings so far. For September 24, The Paradise has collected Rs 11.93 crore in advance bookings in India, including block seats.

Hyderabad is currently the biggest contributor to the film's Day 1 advance sales. The city has recorded around Rs 5.02 crore in bookings. Bengaluru follows with around Rs 1.16 crore, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam has contributed around Rs 67.81 lakh.

The film's advance booking is continuing across several cities as the release date gets closer. The numbers could change further as more shows and tickets become available.

Over 6 Lakh Tickets Sold

The Paradise has also recorded a strong number of ticket sales across theatres. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 6,09,623 tickets across 4,473 shows in 857 theatres and 355 cities.