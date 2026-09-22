The Paradise Advance Booking: Nani Starrer Crosses Rs 21 Cr Worldwide, Can The Film Be His Biggest Opener?
Nani's The Paradise has crossed Rs 21 crore in worldwide advance bookings, including block seats, ahead of its September 24 theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nani is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on September 24. Ahead of its release, the film has already recorded strong advance booking numbers.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 21.75 crore in worldwide advance booking, including block seats, across four days of sales. Without block seats, the pre-sales stand at Rs 4.81 crore. The advance booking figures show strong interest in the film before its theatrical release.
The Paradise Advance Booking Day 1
The film's opening day has recorded the highest share of the advance bookings so far. For September 24, The Paradise has collected Rs 11.93 crore in advance bookings in India, including block seats.
Hyderabad is currently the biggest contributor to the film's Day 1 advance sales. The city has recorded around Rs 5.02 crore in bookings. Bengaluru follows with around Rs 1.16 crore, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam has contributed around Rs 67.81 lakh.
The film's advance booking is continuing across several cities as the release date gets closer. The numbers could change further as more shows and tickets become available.
Over 6 Lakh Tickets Sold
The Paradise has also recorded a strong number of ticket sales across theatres. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 6,09,623 tickets across 4,473 shows in 857 theatres and 355 cities.
The overall occupancy is currently around 36.5%. Around 1,041 shows have been marked as fast-filling, while 146 shows are already listed as houseful.
The film will open in theatres in eight languages: Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Bangla. It is also scheduled to have premiere screenings on September 23.
The Paradise Gets A Certificate
The Paradise has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which means the film will be restricted to adult audiences. Nani also acknowledged the certification on social media and shared a new poster from the film. The film is reported to have a runtime of around 2 hours and 49 minutes.
Can The Paradise Give Nani His Biggest Opener?
The strong advance booking has also raised expectations around The Paradise's opening day. Trade estimates have suggested that the film could record a worldwide opening of around Rs 50 crore, although the final figure will depend on advance sales, audience response and shows added on release day.
Nani's current reported worldwide opening-day record belongs to HIT: The Third Case, which earned around Rs 38 crore on Day 1. His 2023 film Dasara reportedly collected around Rs 36.25 crore worldwide on its opening day.
The Paradise is Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara. The cast also includes Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Easwari Rao.
About The Paradise
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community that faces discrimination and struggles for recognition and citizenship. Nani plays Jadal, a man who becomes a leader for his people and stands against an oppressive system.
The film deals with themes of identity, resistance and sacrifice, along with the bond between a mother and her son. Srikanth Odela has written and directed the film, while Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced it under the SLV Cinemas banner. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.