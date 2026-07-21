ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Injury During NBK111 Shoot; Director Shares Health Update, Jr NTR Reacts

Doctors conducted scans and medical tests, which reportedly revealed a minor muscle tear. The film’s team later confirmed that Balakrishna would undergo a minor surgery as advised by doctors. They also assured fans that there was no serious reason to worry and that the actor is expected to recover soon.

The incident occurred when Balakrishna was shooting an intense fight scene with actor Manchu Manoj when he reportedly slipped while performing a stunt and injured his leg. The shoot was stopped immediately, and the actor was taken to a hospital in Kakinada for treatment.

Kakinada: Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a minor leg injury while shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK111, at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened during the filming of an action sequence. Soon after the news came out, Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and director Gopichandh Malineni shared messages on social media, wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Reacting to the news, Jr NTR took to X and wrote, "Get well soon Bala Babai (Uncle). Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form..."

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also wished his uncle a quick recovery. In his post on X, he wrote, "Get well soon Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery. I’m sure you will be back in action in no time, doing what you love the most."

Director Gopichandh Malineni also shared an update on Balakrishna’s health through X. He wrote, "#NBK111 During the shooting in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna garu sustained a minor muscle tear in an action sequence. As per the doctors’ advice, he needs to undergo a small minor surgery to recover fully as soon as possible."

He further added, "His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspires every single member of the #NBK111 film team. Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish for him to recover quickly and rejoin the shoot."

NBK111 marks Gopichandh Malineni’s second collaboration with Balakrishna after the success of Veera Simha Reddy. The film also stars Manchu Manoj as the main antagonist and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The team is currently filming in and around Kakinada.