Nana Patekar's Son Reveals Why Last Rites Were Held After Sunset; Amitabh Bachchan Remembers 'Adwitiya Kalakar' On KBC
Nana Patekar's son Malhar explains the late-night cremation, while Goa Police registers an unnatural death case, and Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan pay emotional tributes.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar's death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of an extraordinary artist and social worker. As tributes continue to pour in, his son Malhar Patekar has explained why the actor's last rites were performed after sunset, while Goa Police has registered an unnatural death case. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to his former co-star on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), remembering him as an "adwitiya kalakar" and a remarkable human being.
Why Were Nana Patekar's Last Rites Held After Sunset?
Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune district on Thursday night. The ceremony included a three-gun salute. Speaking to the media after the last rites, Malhar explained that the family had been in Goa and needed time to bring his father's mortal remains to the farmhouse.
Pune, Maharashtra: Malhar Patekar, son of late veteran actor Nana Patekar, says, "He was in Goa, we brought him from there. We expected that we would return early, but it took some time due to some reasons. That's what happened. But because i happened very early in the morning problem happened, so keeping him for too long was not appropriate. So that's why we thought of doing it today itself."— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
"We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time," he said. "He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset," Malhar added.
Goa Police Registers Unnatural Death Case
Meanwhile, Panaji Police has registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case following the actor's death. According to the police record, Nana was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital in Bambolim from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further inquiry is underway under PSI Nitin Naik. The 75-year-old actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for around 45 minutes, but he was declared dead on arrival.
Goa: Panaji Police registers an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the death of veteran actor Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar. According to the police record, the 76-year-old actor was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further enquiry into the matter is currently in progress, led by PSI Nitin Naik.— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
Amitabh Bachchan Remembers An "Adwitiya Kalakar"
Paying an emotional tribute on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Nana as an exceptional artist, a friend and a dedicated social worker. "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe," he said, describing the actor's sudden demise as a deeply personal loss for everyone who knew him. Bachchan also praised Nana's fearlessness, simplicity and commitment to social work, recalling how he supported farmers in drought-hit villages of Maharashtra. The two actors had shared screen space in Kohram.
Salman Khan Pays Tribute To 'Bhau'
Salman Khan also remembered the late actor with an emotional message on Instagram Stories. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Nana, the superstar wrote, "Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau". The two actors had appeared together in the 1996 musical drama Khamoshi: The Musical, which also starred Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas.
Malhar Patekar Promises To Carry Forward His Father's Legacy
Beyond his celebrated film career, Nana was known for his work supporting farmers and communities in need. Malhar said he would ensure that his father's unfinished social work continued. "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future... carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead." Nana, 75, is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar and son, Malhar.