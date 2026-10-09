ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar's Son Reveals Why Last Rites Were Held After Sunset; Amitabh Bachchan Remembers 'Adwitiya Kalakar' On KBC

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar's death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of an extraordinary artist and social worker. As tributes continue to pour in, his son Malhar Patekar has explained why the actor's last rites were performed after sunset, while Goa Police has registered an unnatural death case. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to his former co-star on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), remembering him as an "adwitiya kalakar" and a remarkable human being.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune district on Thursday night. The ceremony included a three-gun salute. Speaking to the media after the last rites, Malhar explained that the family had been in Goa and needed time to bring his father's mortal remains to the farmhouse.

"We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected that we would arrive earlier but it took us some time," he said. "He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after the sunset," Malhar added.

Goa Police Registers Unnatural Death Case

Meanwhile, Panaji Police has registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case following the actor's death. According to the police record, Nana was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital in Bambolim from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further inquiry is underway under PSI Nitin Naik. The 75-year-old actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for around 45 minutes, but he was declared dead on arrival.