Nana Patekar's Upcoming Films: From Eetha To Shakti Shalini, All About The Late Actor's Yet-To-Be-Released Movies
Fans of Nana Patekar can now grab a chance to watch him in different roles one last time, with several unreleased films spanning multiple genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his work in cinema will continue to reach audiences through his unreleased films. The actor died at the age of 75 on October 8 at his home in Goa. However, several of his projects are still waiting to arrive on the big screen, and his fans can now grab a chance to watch him in different roles one last time.
Nana Patekar's Upcoming Films: From Eetha To Shakti Shalini, All About The Late Actor's Yet-To-Be-Released-Movies
Known for his strong performances and screen presence, Patekar worked in films across different genres during his career. His upcoming projects include a horror-comedy, a biographical drama, a crime thriller and a romantic comedy. While some of these films have announced their release dates, others have yet to share details about their theatrical release.
From Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini to The Confession of Mary and Eetha, here is everything to know about the five films featuring Nana Patekar that audiences are yet to see on screen.
Shakti Shalini
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Expected Release Date: March 2027
Cast: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa, Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Seema Biswas and Soham Majumdar
Shakti Shalini is one of the most talked-about films among Patekar’s unreleased projects. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. It is expected to reach theatres in March 2027.
The story follows Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes the protector of Shalini, a spirit seeking revenge. The film combines horror and comedy, bringing supernatural events into the story. Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa are among the lead cast members, while Vineet Kumar Singh, Seema Biswas and Soham Majumdar also feature in the film.
Details about Patekar’s character have not been fully revealed. However, reports suggest that he plays an occultist, a person who deals with supernatural practices.
The actor had completed his portions for the film. Director Aditya Sarpotdar also recalled that Patekar wanted to watch the final cut and return for dubbing. The film was earlier expected to release on December 24, 2026, but its release was later moved to March 2027.
Eetha
Director: Laxman Utekar
Release Date: December 4, 2026
Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Ulka Gupta, Anant Joshi, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh
Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film draws inspiration from the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a well-known folk performer from Maharashtra who made her mark in Tamasha and Lavani, two popular forms of regional performance. It will also bring a story from Maharashtra’s cultural history to the big screen.
Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role, while Randeep Hooda, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Ulka Gupta, Anant Joshi and Nana Patekar are also part of the cast. Siddharth Jadhav and Akshara Singh feature in the film as well. Patekar’s character details have not been shared publicly.
The story focuses on the life and journey of a woman who became an important name in Maharashtra’s folk performance tradition. Through her story, the film will explore her contribution to the art form and her journey as a performer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
The Confession of Mary
Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
Release Date: December 4, 2026
Cast: Nana Patekar, Neha Mahajan, Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Suchitra Pillai, Gautam Rode and Denzil Smith
The Confession of Mary follows Father Benedict (played by Nana Patekar), a Catholic priest accused of murdering a woman. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the crime drama takes inspiration from Kerala’s 1966 Madatharuvi murder case.
The real case involved the murder of Mariyakutty and the accusations made against a priest. The film brings this case to the screen, focusing on the events surrounding the crime and the questions raised by the accusation. The movie explores themes of faith, justice and the impact that a serious accusation can have on a person’s life.
The film was selected for screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Co-producer Subhash Kale also revealed that Patekar was expected to return to Mumbai to dub a line shortly before his death.
Kuku Ki Kundali
Director: Sharan Sharma
Release Date: Not Announced
Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Wamiqa Gabbi, Nana Patekar, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Rohit Saraf and Divya Dutta
Kuku Ki Kundali is a romantic comedy directed by Sharan Sharma. The film features Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, with Nana Patekar, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Rohit Saraf and Divya Dutta also part of the cast.
The film reportedly revolves around a couple whose relationship faces problems because of their horoscopes. Their astrological charts become a source of disagreement, creating complications for the couple and their families.
The subject gives the film room to explore relationships, family expectations and the role of astrology in personal decisions. Its light-hearted story also sets it apart from the crime drama and horror-comedy in Patekar’s upcoming film list. However, the makers have not yet revealed complete details about Patekar’s role. The film’s release date is also yet to be announced.
Vedanta
Director: Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj
Release Date: Not Announced
Cast: Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Sandeepa Dhar and Mukesh Tiwari
Vedanta, directed by Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj, is another film featuring Patekar that is awaiting release. The actor stars alongside Vikrant Massey, Sandeepa Dhar and Mukesh Tiwari.
Unlike his other upcoming projects, very little information about Vedanta has been made public. Details about its story, the characters played by the lead actors and its release schedule are still awaited.
The film remains one of the lesser-known projects in Patekar’s remaining filmography. Further information from the makers is expected to provide a clearer picture of the story and the actor’s role in it.