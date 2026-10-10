ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar's Upcoming Films: From Eetha To Shakti Shalini, All About The Late Actor's Yet-To-Be-Released Movies

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his work in cinema will continue to reach audiences through his unreleased films. The actor died at the age of 75 on October 8 at his home in Goa. However, several of his projects are still waiting to arrive on the big screen, and his fans can now grab a chance to watch him in different roles one last time.

Known for his strong performances and screen presence, Patekar worked in films across different genres during his career. His upcoming projects include a horror-comedy, a biographical drama, a crime thriller and a romantic comedy. While some of these films have announced their release dates, others have yet to share details about their theatrical release.

From Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini to The Confession of Mary and Eetha, here is everything to know about the five films featuring Nana Patekar that audiences are yet to see on screen.

Shakti Shalini

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Expected Release Date: March 2027

Cast: Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa, Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Seema Biswas and Soham Majumdar

Shakti Shalini is one of the most talked-about films among Patekar’s unreleased projects. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. It is expected to reach theatres in March 2027.

The story follows Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes the protector of Shalini, a spirit seeking revenge. The film combines horror and comedy, bringing supernatural events into the story. Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa are among the lead cast members, while Vineet Kumar Singh, Seema Biswas and Soham Majumdar also feature in the film.

Details about Patekar’s character have not been fully revealed. However, reports suggest that he plays an occultist, a person who deals with supernatural practices.

The actor had completed his portions for the film. Director Aditya Sarpotdar also recalled that Patekar wanted to watch the final cut and return for dubbing. The film was earlier expected to release on December 24, 2026, but its release was later moved to March 2027.

Eetha

Director: Laxman Utekar

Release Date: December 4, 2026

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Ulka Gupta, Anant Joshi, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh

Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film draws inspiration from the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a well-known folk performer from Maharashtra who made her mark in Tamasha and Lavani, two popular forms of regional performance. It will also bring a story from Maharashtra’s cultural history to the big screen.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role, while Randeep Hooda, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Ulka Gupta, Anant Joshi and Nana Patekar are also part of the cast. Siddharth Jadhav and Akshara Singh feature in the film as well. Patekar’s character details have not been shared publicly.

The story focuses on the life and journey of a woman who became an important name in Maharashtra’s folk performance tradition. Through her story, the film will explore her contribution to the art form and her journey as a performer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The Confession of Mary