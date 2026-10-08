ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar's Last Rites To Be Held In Pune With Full State Honours; Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To 'One Of A Kind'

Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in Pune as Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and others mourn the veteran actor.

Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To Nana Patekar
Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To Nana Patekar (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST

6 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His sudden death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive actors, known for his powerful screen presence, intense performances and unmistakable voice. Patekar's mortal remains will be taken from Goa to Pune, where his last rites will be performed. His family, including his son Malhar Patekar, resides in Pune.

Nana Patekar's Last Rites

The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said. "The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation. The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city.

Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has confirmed that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema. Announcing the decision, Shelar said the actor's last rites would be conducted with full state honours. He highlighted Patekar's "unparalleled contribution" to Marathi plays and both Marathi and Hindi films.

The decision comes as tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry and political circles.

Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar's honesty

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered the veteran actor as someone who never needed to overdo a performance to command attention. "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing," Akshay wrote. He recalled Patekar's distinctive voice, intensity and honesty, saying he was "completely his own". Akshay also remembered the time they spent together on the sets of their films and said the memories would remain close to him. Calling Patekar "truly one of a kind", he added that the actor would be missed more than words could say.

Boman Irani: 'Good man, no more'

Boman Irani described the news as difficult, painful and emotional. He recalled a personal memory of Patekar, who would often encourage him to go for morning walks. "I was on my morning walk when I received the sad call," Boman wrote. While mourning his friend and colleague, Boman also urged people to remember Patekar's contribution to cinema and theatre. "Good man, no more. Will miss you, Nana. Will keep walking," he added.

Ram Gopal Varma calls him the 'God of acting'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who collaborated with Patekar on several projects, said he found it difficult to accept that the actor was gone so suddenly. Varma described Patekar as the "GOD of acting" and spoke about the strength of his screen presence. Their association included films such as Bhoot, Darna Mana Hai, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. Patekar's performance as encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan remains one of the most remembered collaborations between the actor and Varma.

Subhash Ghai remembers a rare friend

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also paid an emotional tribute to Patekar. He remembered him as a great actor, a loyal friend and a person who remained true to himself. Ghai also recalled Patekar's love for cooking and described him as a rare person, philosopher and philanthropist. He said Marathi and Hindi cinema, as well as theatre, would always remember the actor.

Vivek Agnihotri: 'Artists like you never die'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri remembered Nana with an emotional post that also reflected their shared sense of humour. "Kya yaar Nana, retake ka bhi time nahi diya," Agnihotri wrote, before adding that artists like him never die. His words captured the shock felt across the industry after the veteran actor's sudden passing.

Rajinikanth Pays Tribute

Rajinikanth also mourned the passing of Nana Patekar, remembering the veteran actor as a rare artiste whose performances left a lasting impact. The two icons shared the screen in the 1995 Tamil film Athisaya Piravi, and Patekar's work across Hindi and Marathi cinema earned him admiration from audiences and fellow actors alike.

Pawan Kalyan recalls his memorable performances

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences. Calling Patekar an exceptional actor, he remembered his depth and authenticity. Pawan Kalyan specifically mentioned films including Krantiveer, Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan. He also recalled Patekar's association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation, describing it as a reflection of his patriotism and commitment.

Jr NTR remembers his honesty and intensity

Jr NTR mourned the passing of the veteran actor and described him as one of Indian cinema's finest. He said there was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character Nana portrayed. According to Jr NTR, his performances never felt like acting but like "life unfolding on screen". He added that Patekar's contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations.

Riteish Deshmukh calls it 'the end of an era'

Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Patekar in Bluffmaster! and Housefull 5, said he was "shocked beyond words" by the news. Remembering Nana's range, Riteish said there was hardly any role the veteran actor could not perform. From larger-than-life heroes and frightening villains to poker-faced comedy, Patekar had mastered different shades of performance. Riteish also remembered his work outside cinema, particularly his charitable efforts. He called him a "hero off screen" and said working with him in a Marathi film would remain an unfulfilled desire.

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and others mourn

Suniel Shetty remembered Nana as a man who remained deeply rooted despite reaching great heights. He called him fiercely honest, unapologetically himself and a master of his craft. "They don't make men like you anymore," Shetty wrote, adding that there was only one Nana and there would never be another.

Arjun Rampal described the news as devastating and deeply saddening. He remembered Nana Patekar as someone who lived on his own terms, cared for people and left behind unforgettable memories.

Adil Hussain said he was unable to believe the news and remembered Patekar as an inspiration. Prakash Raj recalled their conversations, arguments, meals cooked by Patekar and the knowledge he shared. Wamiqa Gabbi described him as one of the most genuine souls of Indian cinema.

Actor Vishal also remembered Patekar's performance in Parinda, saying the actor brought every character alive and remained an example for aspiring performers. Ravi Kishan, who shared a close bond with Patekar, recalled his warmth and generosity. He remembered visiting him in Goa and said Patekar had personally cooked and served him a meal.

A career that went far beyond one kind of role

Nana Patekar's career spanned Marathi theatre, Marathi cinema and Hindi films. He became known for performances that carried an unusual sense of realism, whether he was playing a policeman, a soldier, a troubled man, a villain or a character in a comedy. His celebrated films include Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Apaharan, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat. He also remained a familiar presence in mainstream Hindi cinema through films such as Welcome and, more recently, Housefull 5.

His contribution to theatre and cinema earned him three National Film Awards, while his body of work established him as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema. Beyond acting, Patekar was also known for his social work and his association with the Indian Army.

Read More

  1. Remembering Nana Patekar: 3-Time National Award Winner, Kargil Volunteer & Social Worker Who Refused To Be Boxed In
  2. Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Padma Shri Awardee Found Unconscious At Goa Home

TAGGED:

NANA PATEKAR DEATH
NANA PATEKAR FUNERAL
NANA PATEKAR TRIBUTES
NANA PATEKAR AGE
NANA PATEKAR STATE FUNERAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.