ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar's Last Rites To Be Held In Pune With Full State Honours; Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To 'One Of A Kind'

Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To Nana Patekar ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His sudden death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive actors, known for his powerful screen presence, intense performances and unmistakable voice. Patekar's mortal remains will be taken from Goa to Pune, where his last rites will be performed. His family, including his son Malhar Patekar, resides in Pune.

Nana Patekar's Last Rites

The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said. "The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation. The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city. Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has confirmed that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema. Announcing the decision, Shelar said the actor's last rites would be conducted with full state honours. He highlighted Patekar's "unparalleled contribution" to Marathi plays and both Marathi and Hindi films. The decision comes as tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry and political circles. Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar's honesty Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered the veteran actor as someone who never needed to overdo a performance to command attention. "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing," Akshay wrote. He recalled Patekar's distinctive voice, intensity and honesty, saying he was "completely his own". Akshay also remembered the time they spent together on the sets of their films and said the memories would remain close to him. Calling Patekar "truly one of a kind", he added that the actor would be missed more than words could say. Boman Irani: 'Good man, no more' Boman Irani described the news as difficult, painful and emotional. He recalled a personal memory of Patekar, who would often encourage him to go for morning walks. "I was on my morning walk when I received the sad call," Boman wrote. While mourning his friend and colleague, Boman also urged people to remember Patekar's contribution to cinema and theatre. "Good man, no more. Will miss you, Nana. Will keep walking," he added. Ram Gopal Varma calls him the 'God of acting' Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who collaborated with Patekar on several projects, said he found it difficult to accept that the actor was gone so suddenly. Varma described Patekar as the "GOD of acting" and spoke about the strength of his screen presence. Their association included films such as Bhoot, Darna Mana Hai, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. Patekar's performance as encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan remains one of the most remembered collaborations between the actor and Varma.