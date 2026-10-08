Nana Patekar's Last Rites To Be Held In Pune With Full State Honours; Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Others Pay Tribute To 'One Of A Kind'
Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in Pune as Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and others mourn the veteran actor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His sudden death has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive actors, known for his powerful screen presence, intense performances and unmistakable voice. Patekar's mortal remains will be taken from Goa to Pune, where his last rites will be performed. His family, including his son Malhar Patekar, resides in Pune.
Nana Patekar's Last Rites
The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said. "The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation. The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: CEO Naam Foundation Ganesh Thorat says, "... Nana Patekar ji was like a father to all of us... He passed away in Goa today. This evening, his mortal remains will be kept at his home in Donje for people to pay their last respects..." https://t.co/F9utkYbMtZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has confirmed that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema. Announcing the decision, Shelar said the actor's last rites would be conducted with full state honours. He highlighted Patekar's "unparalleled contribution" to Marathi plays and both Marathi and Hindi films.
Pune, Maharashtra: The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be held at 5 PM near his Pune residence, Nanachi Wadi, in the Donaje area. Fans were seen crying and mourning his demise. https://t.co/5GUftDJ4oq— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
The decision comes as tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry and political circles.
Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar's honesty
Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered the veteran actor as someone who never needed to overdo a performance to command attention. "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing," Akshay wrote. He recalled Patekar's distinctive voice, intensity and honesty, saying he was "completely his own". Akshay also remembered the time they spent together on the sets of their films and said the memories would remain close to him. Calling Patekar "truly one of a kind", he added that the actor would be missed more than words could say.
Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026
Boman Irani: 'Good man, no more'
Boman Irani described the news as difficult, painful and emotional. He recalled a personal memory of Patekar, who would often encourage him to go for morning walks. "I was on my morning walk when I received the sad call," Boman wrote. While mourning his friend and colleague, Boman also urged people to remember Patekar's contribution to cinema and theatre. "Good man, no more. Will miss you, Nana. Will keep walking," he added.
Ram Gopal Varma calls him the 'God of acting'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who collaborated with Patekar on several projects, said he found it difficult to accept that the actor was gone so suddenly. Varma described Patekar as the "GOD of acting" and spoke about the strength of his screen presence. Their association included films such as Bhoot, Darna Mana Hai, Ab Tak Chhappan and The Attacks of 26/11. Patekar's performance as encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan remains one of the most remembered collaborations between the actor and Varma.
YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR .— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026
Subhash Ghai remembers a rare friend
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also paid an emotional tribute to Patekar. He remembered him as a great actor, a loyal friend and a person who remained true to himself. Ghai also recalled Patekar's love for cooking and described him as a rare person, philosopher and philanthropist. He said Marathi and Hindi cinema, as well as theatre, would always remember the actor.
Vivek Agnihotri: 'Artists like you never die'
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri remembered Nana with an emotional post that also reflected their shared sense of humour. "Kya yaar Nana, retake ka bhi time nahi diya," Agnihotri wrote, before adding that artists like him never die. His words captured the shock felt across the industry after the veteran actor's sudden passing.
Nana, Artists like you never die. Go, Nana, make their life hell in Heaven. Tell them they ain’t writing good characters and scripts these days. https://t.co/jEI4DbBI4M— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 8, 2026
Rajinikanth Pays Tribute
Rajinikanth also mourned the passing of Nana Patekar, remembering the veteran actor as a rare artiste whose performances left a lasting impact. The two icons shared the screen in the 1995 Tamil film Athisaya Piravi, and Patekar's work across Hindi and Marathi cinema earned him admiration from audiences and fellow actors alike.
I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 8, 2026
Pawan Kalyan recalls his memorable performances
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences. Calling Patekar an exceptional actor, he remembered his depth and authenticity. Pawan Kalyan specifically mentioned films including Krantiveer, Parinda, Khamoshi, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan. He also recalled Patekar's association with the Indian Army and his service to the nation, describing it as a reflection of his patriotism and commitment.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते, राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेते आणि पद्मश्री पुरस्काराने सन्मानित नाना पाटेकर यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ आपल्या दमदार अभिनयाने, प्रभावी संवादफेकीने आणि प्रत्येक भूमिकेत जीव ओतून त्यांनी भारतीय, विशेषतः मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीवर अमिट छाप उमटवली. विनोदापासून भावनिक, गंभीर आणि संवेदनशील भूमिकांपर्यंत त्यांचा अभिनय म्हणजे अभिनयाची एक स्वतंत्र शाळाच होती. अभिनयासोबतच सामाजिक कार्यासाठी त्यांनी दिलेले योगदान आणि समाजाप्रती असलेली त्यांची बांधिलकीही कायम स्मरणात राहील. नाना पाटेकर यांच्या कुटुंबीयांना, आप्तेष्टांना, सहकाऱ्यांना आणि असंख्य चाहत्यांना मनःपूर्वक श्रद्धांजली. नाना, तुमची कला आणि तुमच्या भूमिका कायम आमच्या स्मरणात राहतील. ॐ शांती. - @PawanKalyan #NanaPatekar— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) October 8, 2026
Jr NTR remembers his honesty and intensity
Jr NTR mourned the passing of the veteran actor and described him as one of Indian cinema's finest. He said there was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character Nana portrayed. According to Jr NTR, his performances never felt like acting but like "life unfolding on screen". He added that Patekar's contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026
Riteish Deshmukh calls it 'the end of an era'
Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Patekar in Bluffmaster! and Housefull 5, said he was "shocked beyond words" by the news. Remembering Nana's range, Riteish said there was hardly any role the veteran actor could not perform. From larger-than-life heroes and frightening villains to poker-faced comedy, Patekar had mastered different shades of performance. Riteish also remembered his work outside cinema, particularly his charitable efforts. He called him a "hero off screen" and said working with him in a Marathi film would remain an unfulfilled desire.
I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026
Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and others mourn
Suniel Shetty remembered Nana as a man who remained deeply rooted despite reaching great heights. He called him fiercely honest, unapologetically himself and a master of his craft. "They don't make men like you anymore," Shetty wrote, adding that there was only one Nana and there would never be another.
Absolutely shocking!!! They don’t make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you.— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2026
Arjun Rampal described the news as devastating and deeply saddening. He remembered Nana Patekar as someone who lived on his own terms, cared for people and left behind unforgettable memories.
Adil Hussain said he was unable to believe the news and remembered Patekar as an inspiration. Prakash Raj recalled their conversations, arguments, meals cooked by Patekar and the knowledge he shared. Wamiqa Gabbi described him as one of the most genuine souls of Indian cinema.
I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless. Dearest Nana jee I will remember you with great fondness... Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace.— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 8, 2026
Actor Vishal also remembered Patekar's performance in Parinda, saying the actor brought every character alive and remained an example for aspiring performers. Ravi Kishan, who shared a close bond with Patekar, recalled his warmth and generosity. He remembered visiting him in Goa and said Patekar had personally cooked and served him a meal.
Just heard that one if the best of the best actors of Indian cinema #nanapatekar passed away this morning. We hav definitely lost a gem of our industry. Hav watched his movie #parindha over the last so many years umpteen times just to see his portrayal. A man who brought every character alive which was given to him is like a bible for every aspiring actor to learn the nuances of acting. May your soul rest in peace sir. My deepest condolences. Still can’t believe this news. Sometimes god has his own design. RIP— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 8, 2026
A career that went far beyond one kind of role
Nana Patekar's career spanned Marathi theatre, Marathi cinema and Hindi films. He became known for performances that carried an unusual sense of realism, whether he was playing a policeman, a soldier, a troubled man, a villain or a character in a comedy. His celebrated films include Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, Apaharan, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat. He also remained a familiar presence in mainstream Hindi cinema through films such as Welcome and, more recently, Housefull 5.
His contribution to theatre and cinema earned him three National Film Awards, while his body of work established him as one of the most respected performers in Indian cinema. Beyond acting, Patekar was also known for his social work and his association with the Indian Army.