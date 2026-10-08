ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar: The Actor Who Always Remained Human

Nana Patekar: The Actor Who Always Remained Human ( Photo: ANI/ETV Bharat )

By Sachin Parab 6 Min Read

Nana Patekar, who ruled the stage and the screen with his distinctive acting, passed away in Goa on October 8. Beyond being a fine actor, Nana Patekar will always be remembered as a compassionate and action-oriented social worker who stood by farmers.

Even now, the news of Nana Patekar's passing feels unbelievable. For years, messages carrying words of wisdom supposedly written by him circulated on social media, though anyone who knew him understood that flowery language was never his style. Those messages were false, and one wishes the news of his death were false as well. Sadly, it is true.

The Unpredictable Nana There are countless stories about Nana Patekar's unpredictable nature and eccentric ways. One story tells of a producer who desperately wanted Nana to star in his film. Though Nana had no interest in the project, the producer refused to give up. Nana eventually invited him home for dinner, where they had a relaxed conversation and ate together; after dinner, Nana made the producer wash the dishes. Nana Patekar (Photo: Getty Images) His portrayal of Inspector Shivajirao Wagle in Tirangaa became hugely popular. Who can forget the entertaining performance by Nana and the legendary Raaj Kumar in the song "Pee Le Pee Le O Mere Raja"? Their chemistry was warmly received by audiences. Credit goes to director Mehul Kumar for bringing together two actors known for their strong personalities. Mehul Kumar recalled that Raaj Kumar was initially upset upon learning Nana was cast in the film. Nana had no objection to working with Raaj Kumar, despite holding a few misconceptions about him. On the first day of shooting, Nana respectfully approached Raaj Kumar, expressed his admiration, and requested his cooperation during the shoot. That gesture made all the difference. Despite trade predictions that a film featuring both actors would never be completed, Tirangaa was finished and became a major success. Mehul Kumar noted that Nana and Raaj Kumar became extremely comfortable with each other both on and off camera, forming a friendship that continued long after the film's release. An unusual coincidence marks their bond: October 8 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raaj Kumar, as well as Nana Patekar's passing. An Artist Who Never Forgot His Early Days Long before making his Hindi film debut with Gaman, Nana Patekar had already established a powerful presence on the Marathi stage as a student of the late Vijaya Mehta's theatre school. Directed by Mehta, the late Anil Barve’s play Hamidabai Chi Kothi brought together a stellar ensemble including Nana, Ashok Saraf, Neena Kulkarni, Bharti Achrekar, and Pradeep Welankar, who would each go on to leave a lasting mark on Indian cinema and theatre. Nana Patekar (Photo: Getty Images) It was during this production that Nana and Ashok Saraf built a deep friendship. Nana frequently expressed gratitude for a frightening incident during the play's run where Saraf saved his life. Recalling it emotionally, Saraf once remarked, "I did what I had to do as a friend. But the fact that Nana remembered it till the very end says a lot about him." Saraf also fondly remembered a lighter running joke from those early days: Nana would gently massage Saraf's back and playfully demand "payment." Decades later, even after earning national acclaim, commanding major box office success, and achieving immense stardom, Nana would repeat the exact same gesture whenever they met. That enduring warmth and humility for his old friends ultimately says far more about the man than any award ever could.