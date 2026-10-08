Nana Patekar: The Actor Who Always Remained Human
Nana Patekar's legacy lies in the contradictions that defined him: blunt but caring, unpredictable but loyal, independent yet grateful to those who stood by him.
By Sachin Parab
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Nana Patekar, who ruled the stage and the screen with his distinctive acting, passed away in Goa on October 8. Beyond being a fine actor, Nana Patekar will always be remembered as a compassionate and action-oriented social worker who stood by farmers.
Even now, the news of Nana Patekar's passing feels unbelievable. For years, messages carrying words of wisdom supposedly written by him circulated on social media, though anyone who knew him understood that flowery language was never his style. Those messages were false, and one wishes the news of his death were false as well. Sadly, it is true.
The Unpredictable Nana
There are countless stories about Nana Patekar's unpredictable nature and eccentric ways. One story tells of a producer who desperately wanted Nana to star in his film. Though Nana had no interest in the project, the producer refused to give up. Nana eventually invited him home for dinner, where they had a relaxed conversation and ate together; after dinner, Nana made the producer wash the dishes.
His portrayal of Inspector Shivajirao Wagle in Tirangaa became hugely popular. Who can forget the entertaining performance by Nana and the legendary Raaj Kumar in the song "Pee Le Pee Le O Mere Raja"? Their chemistry was warmly received by audiences. Credit goes to director Mehul Kumar for bringing together two actors known for their strong personalities.
Mehul Kumar recalled that Raaj Kumar was initially upset upon learning Nana was cast in the film. Nana had no objection to working with Raaj Kumar, despite holding a few misconceptions about him. On the first day of shooting, Nana respectfully approached Raaj Kumar, expressed his admiration, and requested his cooperation during the shoot. That gesture made all the difference.
Despite trade predictions that a film featuring both actors would never be completed, Tirangaa was finished and became a major success. Mehul Kumar noted that Nana and Raaj Kumar became extremely comfortable with each other both on and off camera, forming a friendship that continued long after the film's release.
An unusual coincidence marks their bond: October 8 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raaj Kumar, as well as Nana Patekar's passing.
An Artist Who Never Forgot His Early Days
Long before making his Hindi film debut with Gaman, Nana Patekar had already established a powerful presence on the Marathi stage as a student of the late Vijaya Mehta's theatre school.
Directed by Mehta, the late Anil Barve’s play Hamidabai Chi Kothi brought together a stellar ensemble including Nana, Ashok Saraf, Neena Kulkarni, Bharti Achrekar, and Pradeep Welankar, who would each go on to leave a lasting mark on Indian cinema and theatre.
It was during this production that Nana and Ashok Saraf built a deep friendship. Nana frequently expressed gratitude for a frightening incident during the play's run where Saraf saved his life. Recalling it emotionally, Saraf once remarked, "I did what I had to do as a friend. But the fact that Nana remembered it till the very end says a lot about him."
Saraf also fondly remembered a lighter running joke from those early days: Nana would gently massage Saraf's back and playfully demand "payment." Decades later, even after earning national acclaim, commanding major box office success, and achieving immense stardom, Nana would repeat the exact same gesture whenever they met. That enduring warmth and humility for his old friends ultimately says far more about the man than any award ever could.
Unforgettable Experiences
As a journalist, I had the opportunity to meet Nana and interview him several times. He had a special affection for the ETV Group and would speak about the late Sri Ramoji Rao, head of the Ramoji Group, during almost every meeting. Nana was direct in his speech and conduct, completely devoid of artificiality.
When the film Natsamrat was announced at an event in Mumbai, I approached him to ask a few questions. "May I trouble you for a few minutes?" I asked. "Absolutely not," Nana replied. The conversation appeared to be over, but the very next second, he placed his hand on my shoulder and said, "Don't be so formal with me. Do I talk like that? Come on, ask me what you want to ask. Shoot." He then gave me a detailed interview. That was Nana. Warm, open, and completely unfiltered.
Another experience goes back nearly two and a half decades. Nana had recently moved to a house in Andheri and changed his mobile number. He shared the new number with only a few people, including me, specifically asking me not to share it with anyone. I made the mistake of doing exactly that, giving the number to a senior journalist who had known Nana for decades, assuming Nana had simply forgotten to share it with him.
The senior journalist subsequently spoke to Nana. A few days later, Nana attended an event in Vile Parle, where both the journalist and I were present for coverage. Nana politely asked him, "Who gave you my new number?" The journalist mentioned my name. Nana immediately replied, "I don't know any journalist by that name." The matter did not end there; Nana called me over and, in his unmistakable style, reminded me of exactly what he had told me when he gave me the number. That incident taught me a lasting lesson, both personally and professionally.
When "No" Meant No
On another occasion, a reporter from a major television news channel persistently tried to get a soundbite from Nana. Although Nana clearly did not want to give an interview, he agreed to speak. He had barely completed four sentences when he suddenly stopped, walked into an ice cream parlour across the street, and ordered ice cream. After finishing it, he came back out. Naturally, the reporter extended the microphone again, hoping Nana would complete the interview. Nana simply said, "No means no," gently pushed the microphone away, got into his car, and left.
The 'Natsamrat' Who Loved People
Much has been written and said about Nana Patekar's performances on stage and screen, his work as a director, and the social and political positions he has taken over the years. He built friendly relationships with politicians across party lines, yet he was equally capable of publicly calling them out when he believed they were wrong. Nana could do both without hesitation. The man who delivered fiery dialogues on screen could also become deeply emotional in real life.
Through the Naam Foundation and his personal efforts, he extended substantial support to drought-hit farmers. Few may know that when he was about to add an expensive luxury car to his collection, Nana chose instead to donate that amount to affected farmers via cheques.
While many actors go to great lengths to make their characters look realistic, Nana went a step further. Before hid directorial debut Prahaar, he underwent training with the Indian Army and later became an honorary captain in the Indian Territorial Army. During the Kargil War, he even sought permission from the then Defence Minister to join the front line.
Nana Patekar's career cannot be measured simply by the number of films he acted in, the awards he won, or the memorable characters he created. His real legacy lies in the contradictions that defined him: blunt but caring, unpredictable but deeply loyal, fiercely independent yet grateful to those who stood by him. A celebrated actor who never forgot the struggling young theatre artist he once was.