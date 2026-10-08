Nana Patekar Iconic Dialogues: From 'Control Uday' To 'Ek Machhar', Lines That Still Entertain Audiences
Nana Patekar left behind unforgettable performances and iconic dialogues, from Krantiveer and Parinda to Welcome, that continue to entertain and inspire audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nana Patekar was known for his versatility in acting, strong dialogue delivery and unforgettable characters. The veteran actor, who worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema for more than four decades, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8. While his films remain a part of Indian cinema, many of his dialogues continue to be remembered and repeated by fans even years after their release.
Nana was never an actor who depended on his looks. His performances, expressions and unique way of delivering dialogues made his characters stand out. From intense roles in films like Krantiveer and Parinda to his comic performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome, Nana showed his range as an actor.
Here are some of his most memorable dialogues from different films.
Nana Patekar’s Dialogues From Krantiveer
The 1994 film Krantiveer gave Nana Patekar one of the most memorable roles of his career. He played Pratap Narayan Tilak, an orphan who takes a strong stand against injustice. His powerful performance helped the film become a major success.
The film had several long dialogues delivered by Nana. Some of them made people laugh, while others spoke about society, religion and humanity.
"Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne! Ye jo log hain na... jo marne ka tamasha dekhne aaye hain, inmein se ek bhi aisa nahi hai jo mujhe faansi ke phande se utaar sake."
Another powerful dialogue from the film focused on the difference between Hindu and Muslim identities and the importance of humanity. "Ye Musalman ka khoon, ye Hindu ka khoon... batao kismein kitna hai Hindu ka khoon aur kismein kitna hai Musalman ka khoon? Sab beh gaya... bacha kya? Sirf insaniyat."
Nana also delivered another dialogue that spoke about religion and humanity. "Upar wale ko hum alag-alag naam se pukarte hain… lekin hamara dharm ek hai, mazhab ek hai… insaniyat."
His other memorable dialogue from the film was: "Upar wale ne haath ladne aur munh gidgidane ke liye nahi diya hai. Daant sirf khana chabane ke liye nahi hain, kaatne ke liye bhi hain."
He also delivered the dialogue: "Naamdaroon ki ye buzdili ek din isi khamoshi se is desh ki maut ka tamasha dekhegi."
Nana Patekar’s Popular Dialogues From Welcome
Nana showed a completely different side of his acting in the 2007 comedy film Welcome. He played Uday Shetty, a gangster who wants to see his sister get married. His expressions, comic timing and dialogue delivery made the character extremely popular.
One of his most remembered lines from the film is: "Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shoharat hai, izzat hai... bas..."
His repeated "Control, Uday..." dialogue also became a favourite among audiences. The way Nana controlled his anger while saying the line became one of the most memorable comic moments in the film.
The Popular Mosquito Dialogue From Yeshwant
In the 1997 film Yeshwant, Nana played a police officer who takes on criminals and fights against a corrupt system. One of his dialogues from the film became popular for its unusual reference to a mosquito.
"Ek machhar, ek machhar aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai. Ek khatmal poori raat ko apahij kar deta hai. Subah ghar se niklo, bheed ka hissa bano. Shaam ko ghar jao, daaru piyo, bachche paida karo aur subah talak phir ek baar mar jao, kyunki aatma aur andar ka insaan mar chuka hai, jeene ke liye ghinaune samjhaute kar chuka hai. Ek machhar aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai."
Nana Patekar's Powerful Dialogue From Parinda
Nana played the dangerous character of Anna Shetty in the 1989 film Parinda. His performance in the film remains one of his most remembered negative roles.
One of his famous lines from the film was: "Dhandhe mein koi kisi ka bhai nahi, koi kisi ka beta nahi."
Dialogue From Ab Tak Chhappan
In the 2004 film Ab Tak Chhappan, Nana played Inspector Sadhu Agashe, an encounter specialist. The character was inspired by the real-life work of Mumbai police encounter specialist Daya Nayak.
Nana’s intense performance made the character stand out, and one of his most remembered lines from the film was: "Tum log criminal mentality wale society ka kachra ho aur main society ka jamadar, saaf karna mera kaam hai."
Must-Watch Nana Patekar Films
Nana Patekar’s long career includes several films that remain popular among cinema lovers. Some of his must-watch films include Salaam Bombay (1988), Parinda (1989), Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), Tirangaa (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and Welcome (2007).
Through these films and many memorable characters, Nana Patekar created a special place for himself in Indian cinema. His distinctive dialogue delivery and powerful performances continue to keep his characters alive among audiences.