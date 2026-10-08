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Nana Patekar Iconic Dialogues: From 'Control Uday' To 'Ek Machhar', Lines That Still Entertain Audiences

Nana Patekar Iconic Dialogues: From 'Control Uday' To 'Ek Machhar', Lines That Still Entertain Audiences ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Nana Patekar was known for his versatility in acting, strong dialogue delivery and unforgettable characters. The veteran actor, who worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema for more than four decades, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8. While his films remain a part of Indian cinema, many of his dialogues continue to be remembered and repeated by fans even years after their release.

Nana was never an actor who depended on his looks. His performances, expressions and unique way of delivering dialogues made his characters stand out. From intense roles in films like Krantiveer and Parinda to his comic performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome, Nana showed his range as an actor.

Here are some of his most memorable dialogues from different films.

Nana Patekar’s Dialogues From Krantiveer

The 1994 film Krantiveer gave Nana Patekar one of the most memorable roles of his career. He played Pratap Narayan Tilak, an orphan who takes a strong stand against injustice. His powerful performance helped the film become a major success.

Krantiveer (Photo: Film Poster)

The film had several long dialogues delivered by Nana. Some of them made people laugh, while others spoke about society, religion and humanity.

"Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne! Ye jo log hain na... jo marne ka tamasha dekhne aaye hain, inmein se ek bhi aisa nahi hai jo mujhe faansi ke phande se utaar sake."

Another powerful dialogue from the film focused on the difference between Hindu and Muslim identities and the importance of humanity. "Ye Musalman ka khoon, ye Hindu ka khoon... batao kismein kitna hai Hindu ka khoon aur kismein kitna hai Musalman ka khoon? Sab beh gaya... bacha kya? Sirf insaniyat."

Nana also delivered another dialogue that spoke about religion and humanity. "Upar wale ko hum alag-alag naam se pukarte hain… lekin hamara dharm ek hai, mazhab ek hai… insaniyat."

His other memorable dialogue from the film was: "Upar wale ne haath ladne aur munh gidgidane ke liye nahi diya hai. Daant sirf khana chabane ke liye nahi hain, kaatne ke liye bhi hain."

He also delivered the dialogue: "Naamdaroon ki ye buzdili ek din isi khamoshi se is desh ki maut ka tamasha dekhegi."

Nana Patekar’s Popular Dialogues From Welcome

Nana showed a completely different side of his acting in the 2007 comedy film Welcome. He played Uday Shetty, a gangster who wants to see his sister get married. His expressions, comic timing and dialogue delivery made the character extremely popular.

One of his most remembered lines from the film is: "Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shoharat hai, izzat hai... bas..."