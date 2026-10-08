ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Padma Shri Awardee Found Unconscious At Goa Home

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed that the actor died in Goa after suffering a heart attack. Nana Patekar passed away at around 5:20 AM on Thursday at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told a news agency that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Nana could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered and a post-mortem will be conducted. According to the hospital, Nana was found unconscious at his residence and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana went on to become one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his intense screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery, he could bring equal depth to serious, emotional and negative roles. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978, and gradually made a name for himself with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. His performance in Parinda was widely praised and marked an important phase in his career.

He went on to deliver memorable performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. His roles often stood out for their intensity and his distinctive way of delivering dialogues. Nana was also closely associated with Marathi cinema and theatre. He ventured into filmmaking with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991, which he directed and starred in. Over the years, he continued to move between Hindi and Marathi projects.

While he was best known for serious and intense roles, Nana also showed his comic side in the Welcome franchise. His portrayal of Uday Shetty became hugely popular and introduced his work to a younger generation of audiences. Nana's contribution to cinema was recognised with several major honours. He won three National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Away from films, Nana was also known for his involvement in social causes. He was associated with efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress through the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded with actor Makarand Anaspure. Despite being one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema, Nana largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight. His career, spanning several decades, was marked by memorable characters, powerful performances and a distinctive presence that made him stand apart from his contemporaries.