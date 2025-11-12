Nagarjuna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Kept Talking About Animal On Brahmastra Sets
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: It's been two years since the release of Animal, that garnered both massive praise and criticism, and yet conversations around it refuses to die down. Recently, during a chat with Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma, film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared behind-the-scenes moments about Animal and how Ranbir reacted to the script. The discussion took place while promoting the re-release of Nagarjuna's cult classic Shiva in 4K Dolby Atmos.
When Ram Gopal Varma asked Vanga if any of the actors had concerns about Animal's intense and unusual scenes, the director replied, "Ranbir never had a doubt. He said everything is so new." Vanga revealed that Ranbir was deeply confident about Animal even before the film went on floors. The actor never had a moment of doubt, according to Vanga.
At that point, Nagarjuna recalled an interesting memory from the sets of Brahmastra, where he co-starred with Ranbir. The veteran actor revealed that Ranbir could not stop talking about Animal while they were filming together.
"I remember that time I was doing Brahmastra with him, and he was only talking about Animal that he was going to start. At that time, he had not even begun filming," Nagarjuna said with a laugh.
He added that Ranbir was so fascinated by Vanga's previous film Arjun Reddy that he even showed him a few scenes from the Telugu version. "He was pulling out Arjun Reddy clips - not the Hindi one, but the Telugu one. He showed me a scene where Vijay Deverakonda kisses the girl and said, 'This looks so real!' He was very, very excited to start Animal," Nagarjuna shared.
Vanga also mentioned that Ranbir completely trusted his vision and was eager to experiment. "Ranbir said everything in Animal felt fresh. He never questioned the process," the filmmaker said.
Ranbir on Animal Backlash
Despite the controversy surrounding Animal, Ranbir has previously stated that he doesn't regret doing the film. Speaking on a podcast, he said, "Social media went crazy, calling it a misogynistic film. But the general public loved it. Some people told me I shouldn't have done it, but I don't argue anymore. I just say sorry and move on."
About Animal
Released in December 2023, Animal became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film explored a complicated father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing Rannvijay Singh, a man consumed by vengeance after an attack on his father.
The movie also starred Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Despite criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity, Animal broke several box-office records. The filmmaker has already confirmed a sequel titled Animal Park, which is currently in development.
