ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nagarjuna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Kept Talking About Animal On Brahmastra Sets

Hyderabad: It's been two years since the release of Animal, that garnered both massive praise and criticism, and yet conversations around it refuses to die down. Recently, during a chat with Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma, film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared behind-the-scenes moments about Animal and how Ranbir reacted to the script. The discussion took place while promoting the re-release of Nagarjuna's cult classic Shiva in 4K Dolby Atmos.

When Ram Gopal Varma asked Vanga if any of the actors had concerns about Animal's intense and unusual scenes, the director replied, "Ranbir never had a doubt. He said everything is so new." Vanga revealed that Ranbir was deeply confident about Animal even before the film went on floors. The actor never had a moment of doubt, according to Vanga.

At that point, Nagarjuna recalled an interesting memory from the sets of Brahmastra, where he co-starred with Ranbir. The veteran actor revealed that Ranbir could not stop talking about Animal while they were filming together.

"I remember that time I was doing Brahmastra with him, and he was only talking about Animal that he was going to start. At that time, he had not even begun filming," Nagarjuna said with a laugh.