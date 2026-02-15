'I Wish...': Nagarjuna Reacts To Rumours He Rejected Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait Role
Actor Nagarjuna reacts to rumours he rejected Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait role, praises Akshaye Khanna's performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 15, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours about casting in big films often spread quickly. Recently, there were reports that Nagarjuna was first chosen to play gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The actor has now responded and clarified that these claims are not true, putting an end to the speculation.
Akshaye Khanna has been receiving widespread praise for his performance as Rehman Dakait in director Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller. His dancing entry in the film has also turned into a fan-favourite moment. Amid this success, rumours surfaced online suggesting that Nagarjuna had turned down the role before it eventually went to Akshaye.
In an interaction with a newswire, Nagarjuna dismissed the speculation. Debunking the rumours that he rejected the part and was later replaced, the actor said, "Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster."
The actor also briefly spoke about his own milestone project. Nagarjuna is currently working on his 100th film and said the team is taking its time to make it special. He said, "We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special. After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling."
Released on December 5 last year, Dhurandhar turned into a massive box office success. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Set in Karachi's Lyari town, the story follows covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events, including the Kandahar plane hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film reportedly grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.
A sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release on March 19. It will clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.
