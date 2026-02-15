ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Wish...': Nagarjuna Reacts To Rumours He Rejected Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait Role

Hyderabad: Rumours about casting in big films often spread quickly. Recently, there were reports that Nagarjuna was first chosen to play gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The actor has now responded and clarified that these claims are not true, putting an end to the speculation.

Akshaye Khanna has been receiving widespread praise for his performance as Rehman Dakait in director Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller. His dancing entry in the film has also turned into a fan-favourite moment. Amid this success, rumours surfaced online suggesting that Nagarjuna had turned down the role before it eventually went to Akshaye.

In an interaction with a newswire, Nagarjuna dismissed the speculation. Debunking the rumours that he rejected the part and was later replaced, the actor said, "Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster."