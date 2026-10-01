Nagarjuna's Geethanjali To Re-Release In 4K; Here's When The Film Arrives In Theatres
Actor Nagarjuna and filmmaker Mani Ratnam's iconic romantic drama Geethanjali is set to return to theatres in a restored 4K version.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nagarjuna and Mani Ratnam’s much-loved romantic drama Geethanjali is set to return to theatres. The 1989 Telugu classic will get a worldwide re-release in 4K on November 13. The film will be released in both Telugu and Tamil.
Geethanjali, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Girija Shettar, is one of the most remembered films in Nagarjuna’s career. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is also his only Telugu-language film. The story follows two young people who find love while dealing with serious health problems.
The upcoming re-release will bring the film back to the big screen with improved picture quality and better visual details. However, the original content, emotions and feel of the film will remain unchanged. For audiences who have watched Geethanjali over the years, the 4K version will offer a chance to revisit the film in theatres. It will also introduce the classic to a new generation of moviegoers.
The film was originally released on May 12, 1989. It became known for its emotional story, simple romance and Mani Ratnam’s distinct style of filmmaking. Nagarjuna played Prakash, while Girija Shettar played Geethanjali.
The story follows Prakash, a young man who learns that he has a terminal illness. He travels to Ooty and decides to spend his remaining time away from the city. There, he meets Geethanjali, a cheerful and playful young woman.
The two slowly become close and fall in love. However, Prakash later learns that Geethanjali is also dealing with a serious heart condition. Despite knowing that they may not have much time together, they choose to enjoy their lives and their relationship.
The film is remembered for presenting this emotional story through romance, humour and memorable moments. Another major part of Geethanjali is its music. The soundtrack was composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, with songs such as Oh Priya Priya and Om Namaha continuing to be popular among music lovers. The film featured cinematography by PC Sreeram, with the natural beauty of Ooty playing an important part in the film’s visual style.
Geethanjali went on to receive major recognition after its release. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and also received six Nandi Awards.
Now, Sri Padmini Cinemas, led by Burreli Siva Prasad, will bring Geethanjali back to theatres worldwide on November 13 in 4K. The re-release will give longtime fans another chance to watch the classic on the big screen while allowing younger audiences to discover the film’s celebrated love story.