ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nagarjuna's Geethanjali To Re-Release In 4K; Here's When The Film Arrives In Theatres

Nagarjuna's Geethanjali To Re-Release In 4K ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna and Mani Ratnam’s much-loved romantic drama Geethanjali is set to return to theatres. The 1989 Telugu classic will get a worldwide re-release in 4K on November 13. The film will be released in both Telugu and Tamil.

Geethanjali, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Girija Shettar, is one of the most remembered films in Nagarjuna’s career. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is also his only Telugu-language film. The story follows two young people who find love while dealing with serious health problems. A still from the movie Geethanjali (Photo: Special Arrangement) The upcoming re-release will bring the film back to the big screen with improved picture quality and better visual details. However, the original content, emotions and feel of the film will remain unchanged. For audiences who have watched Geethanjali over the years, the 4K version will offer a chance to revisit the film in theatres. It will also introduce the classic to a new generation of moviegoers. The film was originally released on May 12, 1989. It became known for its emotional story, simple romance and Mani Ratnam’s distinct style of filmmaking. Nagarjuna played Prakash, while Girija Shettar played Geethanjali.