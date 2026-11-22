ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Reveals The One Thing About Sobhita Dhulipala That Changed His Outlook

Hyderabad: Love can sometimes be found in the little things, and for Naga Chaitanya, one of the qualities that makes his wife Sobhita Dhulipala special is her ability to embrace the unexpected. The actor recently opened up about his relationship during a fan townhall, sharing what he admires most about Sobhita. While he had plenty of things to say about his wife, it was her dynamic and curious nature that stood out.

During the session, a fan asked Naga Chaitanya about the one quality he admires most in Sobhita. Instead of picking something conventional, the actor spoke about her ability to balance tradition with a contemporary outlook and her willingness to explore new experiences.

Naga Chaitanya Says Sobhita Dhulipala Has Taught Him To Be More Impromptu

Talking about his wife's personality, Chaitanya said, "A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one - her dynamic nature. She is such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She is a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She is always open to discovering."

He then shared an interesting example from their holidays to explain what he meant. The actor revealed that he is someone who likes having a plan in place before travelling. However, things do not always go according to schedule, and that is where Sobhita's approach makes a difference. Explaining how differently they handle such situations, Chaitanya said, "For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn't work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward."

The actor admitted that being around Sobhita has helped him become more flexible and comfortable with unexpected situations. Her willingness to take things as they come has also encouraged him to discover new experiences instead of sticking to a fixed plan. "I discovered new things because of her nature. I have learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her," he added.