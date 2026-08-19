ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Pressure, Privilege And Carrying Their Family Legacy, Says 'Was Lost in Noise Around Me'

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya has opened up about the pressure he faced in the early years of his acting career, saying he was initially lost as he tried to find his own identity in the industry. The actor comes from the influential Akkineni film family. His father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, is one of Telugu cinema's leading stars, while his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was one of the foundational figures of the industry.

Speaking about the role of discipline in his career to a newswire, Chaitanya said it followed naturally as his love for films grew and he could not imagine doing anything else. He explained that, when he started out, he was still trying to understand his style and figure out what worked for him and what did not. "I was lost in the pressure and the noise around me," the actor said, recalling that phase of his career.

Chaitanya also spoke about how his perspective changed as he gained more experience. One of his biggest realisations, he said, was understanding how fortunate he was to have received an opportunity to work in films. "When you look around and see the struggles of newcomers, you realize how privileged you are," he quipped. For him, that awareness came through introspection and the experience of growing within the industry.