Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Pressure, Privilege And Carrying Their Family Legacy, Says 'Was Lost in Noise Around Me'
Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni opened up about pressure, privilege, failure and the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of the Akkineni family.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya has opened up about the pressure he faced in the early years of his acting career, saying he was initially lost as he tried to find his own identity in the industry. The actor comes from the influential Akkineni film family. His father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, is one of Telugu cinema's leading stars, while his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was one of the foundational figures of the industry.
Speaking about the role of discipline in his career to a newswire, Chaitanya said it followed naturally as his love for films grew and he could not imagine doing anything else. He explained that, when he started out, he was still trying to understand his style and figure out what worked for him and what did not. "I was lost in the pressure and the noise around me," the actor said, recalling that phase of his career.
Chaitanya also spoke about how his perspective changed as he gained more experience. One of his biggest realisations, he said, was understanding how fortunate he was to have received an opportunity to work in films. "When you look around and see the struggles of newcomers, you realize how privileged you are," he quipped. For him, that awareness came through introspection and the experience of growing within the industry.
Chaitanya made his acting debut with Josh in 2009 and found his breakthrough with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Over the years, he has worked across different genres and also expanded beyond Telugu cinema. His credits include 100% Love, Manam, Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Love Story. He made his Hindi debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, entered Tamil cinema with Custody and later made his OTT debut with the series Dhootha. His 2025 release Thandel, based on the real-life struggles of Indian fishermen, emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career.
Chaitanya's comments come against the backdrop of the larger expectations attached to actors born into established film families. His younger brother Akhil Akkineni also spoke about experiencing similar pressure. Sharing his experience, the Lenin actor said, "We prepare ourselves to act, dance, fight, perform and face the camera. But nobody prepares you for pressure. For me, it was never the camera or a difficult scene. It was the expectations." He stressed that the family legacy is something valuable that they have to carry forward rather than complain about.
Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni's work front
Naga Chaitanya is currently working on the second season of Dhootha. He also has Vrushakarma, a mythical fantasy adventure thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The film revolves around ancient secrets, hidden relics and supernatural mysteries and is expected to release in late 2026. Akhil Akkineni, meanwhile, recently starred in Lenin, following the success of Most Eligible Bachelor.