ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Celebrates Sobhita Dhulipala's Birthday With Unseen Photos, Says 'Grateful' To Share Life With 'My Lady'

The photo album featured several unseen snapshots of Sobhita, showcasing different sides of her personality. One picture showed her enjoying a quiet moment near a cliff with a breathtaking view in the background. Other images included vacation memories, candid clicks taken by Chaitanya, and adorable couple selfies. The pictures were set to the song Moments by Kidnap, adding to the personal feel of the birthday tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a collection of candid photographs featuring Sobhita and a few special moments from their time together. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you," followed by a heart emoji.

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya made his wife Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday extra special with a heartfelt social media post that offered fans a glimpse into their life together. As the actress celebrated her 34th birthday on May 31, Chaitanya shared a series of unseen pictures and penned a touching note expressing his love for her.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Although rumours about their romance surfaced in 2022 after they were spotted together during a vacation, the couple chose not to publicly discuss their relationship. They eventually made it official with their engagement in August 2024 before tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad in December the same year.

Since their marriage, the two actors have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together, but they have generally preferred to maintain a low profile. Chaitanya's latest birthday post therefore offered fans a rare and intimate look into their relationship.

The actor has also previously spoken about Sobhita and the criticism she faced after their relationship became public. During an appearance on a podcast earlier this year, he defended her against rumours linking her to the end of his first marriage. He clarified that she had no connection to his past relationship and that their bond developed naturally through friendship before turning into something deeper.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of Vrushakarma, an ambitious action thriller directed by Karthik Dandu. The film recently wrapped up an important schedule in Rajasthan, with extensive post-production and CGI work currently underway. Sobhita, meanwhile, was last seen in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo and continues to balance projects across multiple languages.