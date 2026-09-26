Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin Has An Update On The Cast; Is There A New Actor For Deepika Padukone's Role?
Nag Ashwin has revealed Kalki 2898 AD Part 2's cast, raising fresh questions about Deepika Padukone's character.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has shared an update about the cast of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel. The filmmaker has confirmed that there will be no fresh additions to the cast, raising questions about who will play the role of Sumathi, which was played by Deepika in the first film.
In an interview with a magazine, Nag Ashwin was asked if the sequel will feature any new actors. The director clearly said that there will be no new additions to the cast. “No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it,” he said.
Deepika’s character was an important part of Kalki 2898 AD. In the 2024 sci-fi film, she played Sumathi, a pregnant woman who carries the unborn Kalki. Her character was at the centre of the story and was connected to several key characters, including Prabhas’ Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin.
However, Deepika will not return for the sequel. In September 2025, Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the actor had parted ways with the makers of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The production house said in a statement that the decision was taken after discussions with the actor. It also wished Deepika the best for her future projects.
This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025
After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.
And a film like…
Since then, there has been speculation about whether another actor would take over the role of Sumathi. Reports had earlier claimed that Sai Pallavi was approached for the part.
It is not clear whether Sumathi will be written out of the sequel, whether the character will be handled differently, or whether another existing character will take her story forward. The makers have not officially announced a replacement for Deepika so far.
Nag Ashwin also revealed that the regular shooting of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will begin in mid-October. The director said that the team now has the call sheets of the main cast. Some individual scenes featuring Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan were already shot earlier this year.
“We are starting regular shooting in mid-October, as we now have call sheets in place for all the artists,” Nag Ashwin said. He added that the team is hoping to complete the shoot by the middle of next year before moving on to post-production. The filmmaker also said that the release date will be discussed after the shooting is completed.
Speaking of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming endeavours, she has several projects lined up. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King. She is also part of Atlee’s Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor.