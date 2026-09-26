ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin Has An Update On The Cast; Is There A New Actor For Deepika Padukone's Role?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has shared an update about the cast of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel. The filmmaker has confirmed that there will be no fresh additions to the cast, raising questions about who will play the role of Sumathi, which was played by Deepika in the first film.

In an interview with a magazine, Nag Ashwin was asked if the sequel will feature any new actors. The director clearly said that there will be no new additions to the cast. “No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it,” he said.

Deepika’s character was an important part of Kalki 2898 AD. In the 2024 sci-fi film, she played Sumathi, a pregnant woman who carries the unborn Kalki. Her character was at the centre of the story and was connected to several key characters, including Prabhas’ Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin.

However, Deepika will not return for the sequel. In September 2025, Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the actor had parted ways with the makers of Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The production house said in a statement that the decision was taken after discussions with the actor. It also wished Deepika the best for her future projects.